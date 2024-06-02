The latest release, Mr & Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma, experienced a slight dip in its box office collections on the second day post its release. However, the film has managed to garner over Rs 11.50 crore nett thus far, backed by the renowned Dharma Productions helmed by Karan Johar.

Despite the absence of discounted ticket prices on the second day, Mr & Mrs Mahi showed resilience and held its ground well on its first Saturday. Although it experienced a dip in collections compared to its opening day, the film witnessed steady growth, indicating a strong turnout on Saturday.

Despite the concurrent elections in key North markets, the film saw a robust turnout on Saturday, underscoring its appeal among audiences. Mr & Mrs Mahi has been receiving widespread acclaim from audiences across India, with positive word-of-mouth contributing to its continued growth in ticket sales.

Mr & Mrs Mahi Scores Decent Numbers On Day 2

The film achieved impressive sales figures on its second day, selling 1,60,000 tickets in PVR & Inox and 45,000 tickets in Cinepolis, amounting to a total of 2,05,000 tickets. Notably, this marked the highest booking number in 2024 for any Hindi film, indicating strong initial interest among audiences.

On its opening day, Mr & Mrs Mahi performed exceptionally well, with many shows running houseful across the country due to special ticket pricing.

The film grossed around 4.80 crore on its first day in national chains and crossed 6.85 crore nett. However, as expected, the film witnessed a drop in collections on its second day as the effect of the discounted ticket prices wore off. Early trends indicate that the film collected 3.80 crore gross in national chains on its second day, with expectations to cross 4.65 crore nett.

The total box office collection of Mr & Mrs Mahi stands at 11.50 crore nett over two days, with expectations to surpass 19 crore nett over the weekend. The film’s performance on Monday and Tuesday will serve as a litmus test and determine its fate in the long run.

Mr & Mrs Mahi India BO Collection

Day 1 Rs 6.85 crore Day 2 Rs 4.65 crore Total Rs 11.50 crore nett

About Mr & Mrs Mahi

Mr & Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma, is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. The film has garnered attention not only for its star cast but also for being awarded a ‘U’ certificate with no cuts, a rarity in today’s film industry.

Starring Rajkummar Rao as a failed cricketer who discovers his wife’s passion for cricket and helps her become a professional player, the film delivers a compelling narrative that resonates with audiences.

(Also read:‘Absolutely Loved Her!’ Janhvi Kapoor Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over Actress’ Performance In Her Latest Release Mr & Mrs Mahi)

Stay updated with box office collections, box office collections, box office collection worldwide, bollywood box office collection, hindi, tamil, hollywood box office collection.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related