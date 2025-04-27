After dastardly Pahalgam Terror Attack, tensions between India and its neighbour Pakistan have risen. Days after attack, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan visited Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh’s residence for meeting on April 27. The meeting was aimed to brief him on the key decisions taken up by the military to counter Pakistan post the horrific terrorist attack. Post meeting, CDS Chauhan’s car was also seen departing from Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh’s residence. Notably, on April 23, Rajnath Singh met NSA Doval, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and other Officials to review security in the region. Additionally, the Indian Army is on high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists. The deadly attack by terrorists on April 22, which shook the nation, claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which has sparked outrage

