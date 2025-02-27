Image credit: Dubai Media Office/Website

Students in public schools across Abu Dhabi will transition to remote learning on Fridays during the holy month of Ramadan.

As reported by WAM, this move is part of the ‘Ramadan with Family’ initiative, which focuses on engaging students in activities that foster family connections, instil the core values of Ramadan, and enhance key skills.

How will the initiative benefit students?

This initiative enables students to participate in activities at home alongside their families, nurturing a supportive environment filled with the spirit of Ramadan.

Read- Ramadan 2025: UAE announces working hours for private sector

The Ministry clarified that the initiative, set to begin on the first Friday of Ramadan, applies to all students, with the exception of those scheduled for exams on Fridays. These exams will be held in person as per their approved timetables.

However, parents who prefer their children to attend school on Fridays will have the option to do so, provided they manage transportation to and from school. The teaching staff will supervise students and ensure the continuity of their regular school schedule.

How will the initiative impact teachers?

Although the initiative primarily concerns students, teachers and the teaching staff will continue to follow their usual schedules during Ramadan.

How is the Ministry supporting this transition to remote learning on Fridays?

The Ministry has also prepared a detailed guidance manual for students and parents who choose to opt for remote learning on Fridays. This manual is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to online education.

The guide offers clear instructions on how students can make the most of Fridays during Ramadan, aligning with the month’s values. It also includes curriculum-based cultural and religious activities to foster both educational and moral growth.

This initiative reflects the UAE leadership’s vision of cultivating an inspiring family and community environment during Ramadan. It aims to strengthen family bonds, promote social harmony, and allow individuals to fully embrace the spiritually enriching atmosphere of the holy month.