Image credit: Getty Images

The Department of Human Resources at the Ajman Government has announced a remote work policy for all local government employees on Fridays, during the month of Ramadan.

Read-Ramadan 2025: Dubai’s RTA announces public parking, service timings

According to a circular issued by the department, the official working hours during Ramadan, from Monday to Thursday, will be from 9:00am to 2:30pm, and from 9:00am to 12:00pm on Fridays.

Ajman Government entities have been granted the flexibility to implement the remote work policy in line with its regulations, provided they ensure business continuity and uninterrupted service delivery, a WAM report said.

The working hours of departments operating on a shift basis will be determined based on operational needs, with staff required to serve a maximum shift duration of five and a half hours per day.

This initiative, directed by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, aligns with the UAE’s “Year of Community” efforts.

This flexible work system ensures that employees complete the work hours required of them while maintaining adequate staffing in customer-facing units.