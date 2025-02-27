Image credit: Getty Images

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has approved flexible working hours and remote work policy for Dubai government employees during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1446 Hijri (2025).

According to a Wam report, the approval follows the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The policy grants Dubai government employees up to three flexible working hours, provided they complete 5.5 hours from Monday to Thursday and three hours on Friday.

The employees are also permitted to work remotely for up to two days a week, depending on the job requirements, work conditions, and the nature of their responsibilities.

However, this particular policy mandates that employees in question should coordinate with their direct managers to ensure that operations would be carried out smoothly and maintain productivity, ensuring absolutely no disruption to the daily tasks that are to be performed in the interest of public service.

This particular policy aligns with the leadership’s announcement of 2025 as the “Year of Community” and reflects Dubai Government’s commitment to fostering an optimal work environment while promoting community values.

This particular initiative is part of Dubai’s ongoing commitment to creating the best possible work environment for government employees, enhancing their comfort, and motivating them to increase productivity.

Additionally, it also encourages the private sector entities to adopt similar measures during Ramadan that are tailored to the specific needs of businesses and ensure the seamless continuity of their operations.