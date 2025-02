Image credit: RTA website

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the operating hours for all its services during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1446/2025.

The revised timings apply to all of its entities including customer happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport services, and service provider centres (vehicle testing).

Below are the timings for its entities.

Public Parking Timings

Monday to Saturday:

o First Period: 8:00am – 6:00am

o Second Period: 8:00pm – 12:00am (Midnight)

Note: Multi-level parking buildings operate 24/7.

Customer Happiness Centres

Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Manara, and Al Tawar:

Monday to Thursday: 9:00am to 5:00pm

Friday: 9:00am to 12:00pm

Note: Smart Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Kifaf, and RTA’s Head Office will continue to operate 24/7 as usual.

Service Provider Centres (Vehicle Testing)

Monday to Thursday & Saturday:

Tasjeel, Jebel Ali: 7:00am – 4:00pm

Tasjeel, Hatta: 8:00am – 3:00pm

Friday:

Tasjeel, Jebel Ali: 7:00am – 12:00pm

Tasjeel, Hatta: 8:00am – 12:00pm

Tasjeel Al Qusais, Al Barsha, and Al Warsan:

Monday to Thursday & Saturday:

Morning Shift: 8:00am – 4:00pm (All services)

Evening Shift: 8:00pm – 12:00am (All services)

Friday:

Morning Shift: 8:00am – 12:00pm

Evening Shift: 4:00pm – 12:00am

Note: From 4:01 PM to 7:59 PM, only vehicle testing services will be available throughout the week.

Service Provider Centres (Vehicle Testing) Timings

The service timing of Al Mutakamela Al Awir, Al Mutakamela Al Quoz, Wasel Nad Al Hamar, Wasel Al Jaddaf, Wasel Arabian Center, Tamam, Al Ghandi, Cars Al Mamzar, Cars Deira, Al Mumayaz Al Barsha, Al Mumayaz Al Mizhar, Tajdeed, Tasjeel Discovery Gardens, Tasjeel Motor City, Tasjeel City of Arabia, Shamil Al Qusais, Shamil Al Adhed, Shamil Nad Al Hamar, and Aber Centres, will be as follows during Ramadan:

Monday to Thursday & Saturday:

Morning Shift: 8:00am – 4:00pm

Evening Shift: 8:00pm – 12:00am

Friday:

Morning Shift: 8:00am – 12:00pm

Evening Shift: 8:00pm – 12:00am

Al Awir Tasjeel, Al Satwa Autopro, Al Mankhool Autopro, Al Tawar Tasjeel, Al Yalayis, Al Muhaisnah Shamel

Monday to Thursday and Saturday

Morning period 8:00am – 4:00pm

Evening period 8:00 pm – 12:00 midnight Night

Friday

Morning 8:00am – 12:00pm

Evening 8:00pm – 12:00am

Sunday (Technical Inspection Services Only)

Morning 8:00am – 12:00pm

Evening 8:00pm – 12:00am

Dubai Metro Timings

Red and Green Line Stations:

Monday to Thursday: 5:00am – 12:00am (Midnight)

Friday: 5:00am – 1:00am (Next Day)

Saturday: 5:00am – 12:00am (Midnight)

Sunday: 8:00am – 12:00am (Midnight)

Dubai Tram

Monday to Saturday: 6:00am – 1:00am (Next Day)

Sunday: 9:00am – 1:00am (Next Day)

Dubai Public Buses (Dubai Bus)

To check changes in bus schedules during the Holy Month of Ramadan, please visit the S’hail App.

Marine Transport

For marine transport schedules during Ramadan, please visit this link