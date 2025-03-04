Image: Supplied

With Ramadan beginning, Snapchat, the social media platform, is witnessing a surge in user activity and engagement. With over 10 billion Stories viewed daily in Saudi Arabia alone during the Holy Month last year, Snapchat has become a central hub for connecting, sharing experiences, and celebrating Ramadan traditions.

In this interview, Georges Odeimi, Head of Business Solutions at Snap Inc. MENA, shares his insights into how Snapchatters are using the platform during Ramadan.

What are the best practices for brands to maximise engagement and ROI during Ramadan?

The expectations of consumers in the digital era are higher than ever – they are looking for brands that can offer new immersive, personalised experiences.

During Ramadan, brands should stay authentic to the Holy month, and approach the season in two distinct phases: an engagement and connection phase, and a sales phase as the month progresses toward Eid.

In the engagement phase, brands should focus on driving brand health and brand love by creating highly viewable placements using unique ad formats such as AR experiences. These formats allow brands to connect with Snapchatters in meaningful ways, building lasting impressions that go beyond simple transactions.

As Ramadan enters its sales phase, particularly in the weeks before and during Eid, brands should shift focus toward driving sales and maximising ROI through lower-funnel strategies. Snapchatters are highly active in discussing and sharing their purchase decisions on the platform before and after buying, making it a key time for brands to be front of mind during these conversations.

Innovative technologies such as AR allow brands to build stronger connections with consumers and increase brand awareness and purchase intent during both phases. Our annual AR Ramadan Mall – which uses our pioneering AR technology to create a space where Snapchatters can engage with their favourite retailers — reached an impressive 16 million shoppers last year. Offering these types of immersive, shareable experiences will be key to maximising engagement during the Ramadan season.

What innovations or trends should brands watch for in digital marketing and social commerce?

Brands should keep a close eye on the continued rise of social commerce and the potential of AR to enhance the shopping experience. Shopping becomes a social event during Ramadan and brands have the opportunity to raise awareness, gain consideration and drive conversion on a platform during Ramadan.

Creating a retail experience that is going to stand out with the likes of AR is therefore extremely important, especially in countries such as Saudi Arabia, where AR-driven shopping experiences can lead to a 94 per cent higher conversion rate. This can be attributed to the fact that AR helps to supplement the path to purchase by elevating the experience, allowing for brands to be part of the whole journey end to end — particularly for CPG brands when most purchases are made using mobile phones.

A recent example of a brand using the power of AR on Snap to strengthen its positioning during Ramadan is Maybelline. Setting out to cut through the increase in content during the Holy Moth and reach 21-24-year-olds, Maybelline opted for a multi-format approach: organic, paid and creator collaboration.

Choosing to leverage Snapchat’s Total Takeover suite, Maybelline used First Commercial, First Story, and First Lens, owning four of five Snapchat tabs for an entire day. In a series of slick creatives which tapped into the target demographic’s culture and lifestyle, Maybelline set itself apart from competitors, expertly harnessing Snap tools to bring its offering to life. Driving a 1.04 per cent CTR compared to a 0.2 per cent CTR benchmark, and a five-point lift in Ad Awareness, Maybelline’s Snapchat campaign was a clear success, delivering positive shifts on action and intent-oriented behaviours.

How is social media transforming the way brands connect with consumers, especially during key seasonal moments like Ramadan?

Social platforms today have an opportunity to transform brand-consumer interactions in entirely new ways. They’re helping support the consumer in their buying journey from challenge to discovery to testing to buying and later to reviewing. Social platforms are making it easier than ever by providing access to information and tools that can be leveraged by consumers to make much more informed buys. For example, Snapchat’s role as a platform for close connections is central to its success. Shoppers in Saudi and UAE rate friends and family as the most influential factors in purchase decisions, making it imperative for brands to create campaigns that resonate with these connections.

This is why we’ve chosen Saudi Arabia and the UAE to launch our Sponsored Snaps this Ramadan. For the first time, we’re giving brands the chance to Snap like a Snapchatter with this game-changing new ad placement tool which has been designed to empower businesses to connect with the Snapchat community in more innovative ways. Sponsored Snaps will allow brands to deliver full-screen vertical video messages directly into Snapchatters’ Chat inboxes, enabling deeper engagement with audiences.

By leveraging narrative-driven content that honours the traditions of the region, brands can position themselves as integral parts of these key moments.

With evolving consumer behaviours, how should brands adapt their digital strategies to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive social media landscape?

Brands need to embrace innovation to meet the needs of consumers today. Augmented reality has always been at the heart of Snapchat’s innovation, shaping the way people engage with their world in the most meaningful and personalised ways.

Over the years, our AR technology has evolved beyond just entertainment — it has become a powerful tool for self-expression, discovery, commerce, and cultural storytelling. From face Lenses to immersive AR try-ons, location-based experiences, and real-time utility, our advancements have continuously redefined how brands and communities interact. We’ve moved from playful filters to solutions that empower brands to drive business impact; we’ve enabled creators to build their own AR worlds; and helped communities connect through shared experiences.

In MENA, over 80 per cent of consumers express interest in using AR to interact with products before purchasing. By creating virtual shopping experiences like those in the Snap AR Ramadan Mall, advertisers can bridge the gap between online and offline activations, trade and marketing by bringing to life experiences that users can access from the comfort of their phones.

How do user behaviours and engagement patterns shift on Snapchat during Ramadan?

Ramadan is a time of reflection, unity, and togetherness, and as the number one platform for staying connected in the region, we see these values reflected in the way our community engages during the Holy Month. Last year, in Saudi Arabia alone, Snapchatters viewed over 10 billion Stories per day during Ramadan, underscoring the growing desire for authentic, shared experiences during this special time. Evenings, particularly after Iftar, see a spike in activity as users share moments, stay entertained, and connect with loved ones, both near and far. We know Snapchat is a key communication platform for GCC locals to stay connected with family members who are geographically distant, which is particularly important during Ramadan.

Over recent years we have also seen Snapchatters embracing healthier celebrations during Ramadan, with more users engaging in physical activities, from exercise to outdoor entertainment. Of course, shopping behaviours also peak, and decisions are more influenced than ever by close social circles, with friends and family playing a key role in shaping purchase choices. Whether for Iftar essentials or Eid celebrations, users are increasingly turning to Snapchat to stay connected and make informed shopping decisions, reflecting the heightened importance of community during this special time.

What are the key content trends among Snapchat users during this season?

During the season we see a noticeable shift toward more culturally relevant, emotionally engaging, and purpose-driven content. Themes of food, family, spirituality, and celebration take centre stage, as Snapchatters seek uplifting and culturally relevant storytelling. Iftar and Suhoor moments dominate conversations, with recipe content and food-related AR Lenses becoming a staple. Interestingly, we also see an increase in beauty-focused content, complementing the interest in entertainment and food as Snapchatters embrace the spirit of togetherness with more social gatherings.

When it comes to our large ecosystem of creators on the platform, we see comedy and lighthearted entertainment also grow in popularity, as users look for relatable, humour-driven content that captures the nuances of Ramadan routines. Moving closer to Eid, shopping content and product recommendations gain momentum, becoming an essential period for brands to engage with captive audiences in a meaningful way.

Which audience segments become more active on Snapchat, and how do their preferences evolve?

As mentioned, Snapchat’s engagement intensifies during Ramadan, and this is across all demographics — as we know even grandparents use Snapchat in the GCC. However, with 90 per cent of 13-34-year-olds in Saudi Arabia using Snapchat, Gen Z and Millennials are particularly active.

The digitally native audiences look for content that complements their Ramadan experience — whether it’s entertaining Stories, engaging AR experiences, or interactive shopping journeys.

What unique opportunities does Ramadan present for CPG brands on Snapchat?

When it comes to CPG brands, Ramadan offers a unique opportunity to deepen emotional connections with consumers, as categories including food, beverage, personal care, and beauty are at an all-time high after entertainment. But it’s not a time to launch new products, but rather a time to reinforce brand loyalty by aligning with the values of community, tradition, and celebration.

From the minute Snapchatters open the app, they are greeted by the camera, a space where brands can create immersive experiences and build real emotional connections through the likes of AR lenses. Staying connected with friends and family, Snapchatters are also keeping up with their favourite creators — and creators tell us that they love Snapchat because it’s a place where they can be authentic. Brands can tap into this trusted storytelling, working with creators to integrate their products and services naturally into conversations.

There are also a host of opportunities to strategically advertise on the platform around moments that mean the most to Snapchatters — whether it’s sharing Iftar with family or reflecting on personal growth. By strategically advertising around relevant content, brands can stay top-of-mind without feeling intrusive, making authentic connections that go beyond just selling, and Snapchat provides the ideal platform for this deeper engagement.

How can brands leverage Snapchat’s AR, Spotlight, and Stories to create engaging Ramadan campaigns?

Brands that succeed during Ramadan are those that understand the nuances of the season and tap into Snapchat’s full suite of communications to create immersive experiences. At a time that is heavily saturated with brand events, offers and launches, innovative tools must be integrated into brand strategies to stand out. We know that AR has the highest attention level of any other format in the media realm, which is why this year, we’ve redefined our offering for brands with the introduction of more AR experiences.

AR Lenses provide an unparalleled opportunity for brands to engage audiences in a fun and interactive way, whether it’s through try-on experiences, gamified storytelling, or themed lenses that celebrate the spirit of Ramadan.

In previous years, we’ve seen brands use AR to create things such as virtual Iftar gatherings and interactive Eid greeting cards. Spotlight is another powerful tool to use during Ramadan with snackable, creator-led content gaining traction, brands can collaborate with influencers to deliver engaging storytelling that feels native to the platform.

This year, a new experience has been introduced on Snapchat. HAZAR FAZAR will bring to life a series of branded lenses that are opened by riddles and showcase unique characters — merging tradition and innovation to spotlight stories deeply rooted in GCC culture.

By adopting a multi-format strategy that combines these elements, brands can seamlessly integrate into Ramadan traditions and make a lasting impact during the Holy Month.