The UAE Council for Fatwa has called on all members of the community, both UAE citizens and residents, to watch for the crescent moon of Ramadan 1446 AH.

Read- When is Ramadan 2025?

According to a Wam report, the individuals can do so on the evening of Friday, 29 Sha’ban 1446 AH, corresponding to February 28, 2025.

The Ramadan Crescent Moon Sighting Committee, formed under the UAE Council for Fatwa and responsible for moon sighting in the UAE, invites anyone who spots the crescent moon to report their sighting by calling 027774647.

The same can be done through this link.

The Council prays that the blessed month of Ramadan brings goodness, prosperity, and blessings to the Arab and Islamic nations and the world at large.