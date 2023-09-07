“Vivek Ramaswamy and CNN are locked in a bizarre dispute about a supposed upcoming appearance on the network,” Semafor reports.

“Last week, the Republican presidential candidate announced that he would be appearing in a town hall on the cable news network.”

“But two sources familiar with the matter said that Ramaswamy got ahead of event planners, and the town hall was never confirmed. One added that the tweet seemed to be an attempt by Ramaswamy to ‘will it into existence,’ and that Ramaswamy shared the news even after CNN told his campaign that a town hall was not going to happen on that day.”

