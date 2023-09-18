Ranbir Kapoor fans are in for a treat as the actor’s upcoming film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will release its first teaser on his birthday, September 28. The film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol, is expected to be a thrilling and violent drama that showcases Ranbir in a never-before-seen avatar.

Animal new poster ft Ranbir Kapoor out

Meanwhile, the makers have unveiled a stylish poster oozing swag to mark this occasion, creating quite a buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts. The poster features lead actor Ranbir Kapoor in his dapper look in suit smoking a cigarette.







The much-awaited film by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to give a glimpse of its action-packed drama on September 28.

Producer Bhushan Kumar confident on Animal’s massive box office potential

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, producer Bhushan Kumar, had expressed confidence in the film’s potential to be a massive box office hit, thanks to its exceptional cast and cinematic excellence.

Bhushan Kumar said, “We are very very excited and more than me, the audience is excited for it. This film has everything. It is a full-on entertainer. It is a proper pan-India, pan-world film where there is drama, there’s action, there’s story, there’s mind-blowing, never seen before performance by Ranbir Kapoor; Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and everybody else have done brilliant performances in this so obviously you are excited about this. And today if you are excited and the public is equally excited, numbers are very sure.”

Animal is a pan-Indian release, set to hit theaters on December 1st

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of Bhadrakali Pictures. The film is written and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is known for his blockbuster films Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. The film’s cinematography is by Amit Roy, production design by Suresh Selvarajan, action by Supreme Sundar, background music by Harshvardhan Rameshwar and dialogues by Saurabh Gupta. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages on December 1, 2023.

The pre-teaser of Animal has already created a buzz among the audience

The pre-teaser of Animal was released on June 11, 2023.

The intense pre teaser of Animal showcases the class entry of Ranbir Kapoor as an entire bunch of masked man are attempting to attack the actor. With axe as his weapon, Ranbir creates so havoc as he fearlessly and effortlessly slashes everyone who comes in his way, creating fear among the rest of the bunch who try to escape the wrath of this ‘Animal’.

Animal is expected to be set against the backdrop of the captivating and intense world of gangsters and gore. The film marks the first collaboration of Kabir Singh fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and star Ranbir Kapoor as they attempt to showcase a classic saga of action, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar.

