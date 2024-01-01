Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal released in cinemas on December 1st and anticipation for the film was all over. Film is 3 hours 21 minutes long and is releasing with ‘A’ certificate. Despite these shortcomings, amazing trailer and fantastic songs have done the trick.

Film has scored amazing numbers in advance bookings in India and overseas. Despite mixed reviews and expected polarised opinions, film has scored historic day one, weekend and week one globally, only third to Pathaan and Jawan. Film collected massive numbers over 2nd week. Film continued it’s march at box office over 3rd weekend.

After Steady 4th Week, Animal Continues To Collect In 5th Week

Film crossed 35.35 cr nett all languages Indian over 3rd weekend. Film dropped on expected lines on weekdays and collected 50 cr nett in 3rd week which is 4th highest ever behind Baahubali 2 (69.75 cr)Gadar 2 (63.35 cr) and Jawan (52.06 cr). Due to release of new films, Animal dropped big over 4th weekend with 9.57 cr nett in all languages in India. Film added 4 cr nett over 5th weekend.

Animal has total of 495 cr nett Hindi, 546 cr nett all languages all India and 887 cr worldwide gross. Film is 4th biggest grossing Hindi film ever behind Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan. It’s a mammoth blockbuster and will cross 500 cr nett Hindi lifetime but will fall short of Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2 in terms only Hindi version. Now it has crossed Pathaan in terms of all languages all India in 5th week but will fall short of Jawan.

Following are the top grossers in Hindi cinema (All India Nett All Languages):

1. Jawan ₹ 645 cr

2. Animal ₹ 546.84 cr (31 days)

3. Pathaan ₹ 543 cr

4. Gadar 2 ₹ 525.70 cr

5. Dangal ₹ 387 cr

6. Sanju ₹ 342 cr

Animal-behind-Jawan

Animal Hindi Fall Short Of Jawan, Pathaan And Gadar 2 In Week One

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal took massive Opening and consolidated its total with solid trending over weekdays after huge weekend. There were expected big drop on Thursday but film is set to take massive advantage of next two open weeks.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal took earth shattering start at box office. Film was performing outstandingly well all over in India and overseas. Film crossed 24.40 cr nett in national chains on day one. It crossed 54.75 cr nett Hindi on day one. Film added 9.05 cr nett in Tamil & Telugu with all india all language number of 63.80 cr nett.

Film scored huge 176.58 cr nett Hindi and 201.76 cr nett all languages all India number and 356 cr worldwide gross over weekend. Film crossed 300.81 cr nett Hindi, 338.63 cr nett all languages India and 563.30 crore worldwide gross after 1st week. Film remained 3rd behind only to Shah Rukh Khanstarrers Jawan and Pathaan in terms day one, weekend and week one number in India in Hindi language, overseas total and worldwide gross.

Animal Hindi Held Well In 2nd Week

On 2nd Friday film dropped further in comparison to Thursday number. Film collected 21.56 cr nett Hindi with normal push on Friday evening. As expected despite these consecutive drops for 4 days, film jumped big on 2nd Saturday by 60%. Film crossed 32.47 cr nett Hindi and 34.74 cr nett all languages on day 9. Film jumped again on day 10 and crossed 33.53 cr nett Hindi and 37 cr nett all languages.

Film scored massive 87 cr nett Hindi and 92 cr nett all languages over 2nd weekend. Film has scored highest ever 2nd Friday, 2nd Saturday and 3rd highest 2nd Sunday for an Hindi film.

Film held strongly on 2nd Monday and collected 13.85 cr nett Hindi, 12 cr nett on Tuesday, 9.75 cr nett on Wednesday and 8.25 cr nett on Thursday. Film has collected 131 cr nett in 2nd week which is only 57% drop from week one.

Animal Worldwide Box Office Collection

India:

1st Week:

Friday: 63.80 cr (54.75 cr Hindi + 9.05 cr Tamil & Telugu)

Saturday: 66.27 cr (58.37 cr Hindi + 7.90 cr Tamil & Telugu)

Sunday: 71.46 cr (63.46 cr Hindi + 8 cr Tamil & Telugu)

Monday: 43.96 cr (40.06 cr Hindi + 3.90 cr Tamil & Telugu)

Tuesday: 37.47 cr (34.02 cr Hindi + 3.45 cr Tamil & Telugu)

Wednesday: 30.39 cr (27.80 cr Hindi + 2.59 cr Tamil & Telugu)

Thursday: 24.23 cr (22.35 cr Hindi + 1.88 cr Tamil & Telugu)

1st Week Total: 337.58 cr nett (300.81 cr nett Hindi + 36.77 cr nett Tamil & Telugu) (404.30 cr gross)

2nd Week:

Friday: 22.95 cr nett (21.56 cr nett Hindi + 1.39 cr nett Tamil & Telugu)

Saturday: 34.74 cr nett (32.47 cr nett Hindi + 2.27 cr nett Tamil & Telugu)

Sunday: 36 cr nett (33.53 cr nett Hindi + 2.47 cr nett Tamil & Telugu)

Monday: 13.85 cr nett (13.12 cr nett Hindi + 1.35 cr nett Tamil & Telugu)

Tuesday: 12.72 cr nett (12 cr nett Hindi + 0.75 cr nett Tamil & Telugu)

Wednesday: 10.25 cr nett (9.75 cr nett Hindi + 0.50 cr nett Tamil & Telugu)

Thursday: 8.75 cr nett (8.30 cr nett Hindi + 0.35 cr nett Tamil & Telugu)

2nd Week Total: 139.26 cr nett (130.73 cr nett Hindi + 8.53 cr nett Tamil & Telugu) (164.10 cr gross)

3rd Week:

Friday: 8.30 cr nett (7.75 cr nett Hindi + 0.55 cr nett Tamil & Telugu)

Saturday: 12.80 cr nett (12 cr nett Hindi + 0.80 cr nett Tamil & Telugu)

Sunday: 14.50 cr nett (13.50 cr nett Hindi + 1 cr nett Tamil & Telugu)

Monday: 5.75 cr nett (5.25 cr nett Hindi + 0.50 cr nett Tamil & Telugu)

Tuesday: 5.68 cr nett (5.18 cr nett Hindi + 0.50 cr nett Tamil & Telugu)

Wednesday: 5.90 cr nett (5.45 cr nett Hindi + 0.45 cr nett Tamil & Telugu)

Thursday: 3 cr nett (2.85 cr nett Hindi + 0.15 cr nett Tamil & Telugu)

3rd Week: 55.93 cr nett (51.98 cr nett Hindi + 3.95 cr nett Tamil & Telugu) (66 cr gross)

4th Week: 9.57 cr nett (8.93 cr nett Hindi + 0.64 cr nett Tamil & Telugu)

5th Weekend: 4.50 cr nett (4 cr nett Hindi + 0.50 cr nett Tamil & Telugu)

Grand Total: 546.84 cr nett (495.45 cr nett Hindi + 50.40 cr nett Tamil & Telugu) (646 cr gross)

Overseas:

Day 1: $5.5 million (46 cr) including previews

Day 2: $4.2 million (34.8 cr)

Day 3: $3.9 million (32.2 cr)

Day 4: $2.30 million (19 cr)

Day 5: $1.30 million (10 cr)

Day 6: $1.10 million (9 cr)

Day 7: $1 million (8 cr)

1st Week Total: $19.30 million (159 cr)

2nd Week:

Day 8: $1.10 million (9 cr)

Day 9: $2.3 million (19.25 cr)

Day 10: $1.39 million (11.25 cr)

Day 11: $0.65 million (6 cr)

Day 12: $0.60 million (5 cr)

Day 13: $0.50 million (4.15 cr)

Day 14: $0.25 million (2.05 cr)

2nd Week Total: $6.25 million (54 cr)

3rd Week:

Day 15: $0.50 million (4.20 cr)

Day 16: 0.62 million (5.45 cr)

Day 17: $0.25 million (2.10 cr)

Day 18: $0.25 million (2.10 cr)

Day 19: $0.25 million (2.10 cr)

Day 20: $0.25 million (2.10 cr)

Day 21: $0.25 million (2.10 cr)

3rd Week Total: $2.37 million (20.15 cr)

4th Week: $1.26 million (10.50 cr)

5th Weekend: $0.50 million (4.20 cr)

Grand Total: $29.81 million (247.70 cr)

Breakdown of overseas collection:

North America: USD 12,600,000

Middle East: USD 4,400,000

Australia: USD 3,015,000

New Zealand: USD 485,000

Nepal: USD 600,000 Approx

Rest of Asia: USD 875,000

United Kingdom: USD 2,275,000

Europe: USD 725,000

Rest of World: USD 325,000

Worldwide Gross:

Day 1: 116 cr

Day 2: 120 cr

Day 3: 120 cr

Day 4: 69 cr

Day 5: 56 cr

Day 6: 46.60 cr

Day 7: 35.70 cr

1st Week Total: 563.30 cr

2nd Week:

Day 8: 37.37 cr

Day 9: 60.22 cr

Day 10: 56.57 cr

Day 11: 20.52 cr

Day 12: 19.75 cr

Day 13: 14.60 cr

Day 14: 12.12 cr

2nd Week Total: 209.03 cr

3rd Week:

Day 15: 13.15 cr

Day 16: 19.76 cr

Day 17: 18.54 cr

Day 18: 7 cr

Day 19: 8 cr

Day 20: 7.50 cr

Day 21: 3.81 cr

3rd Week Total: 89.88 cr

4th Week Total: 16.25 cr

5th Weekend Total: 9 cr

Grand Total: 887.45 cr

(Also read: Atlee To Collaborate Again With Shah Rukh Khan After The Blockbuster Jawan, SRK To Pick One Film Out Of Two Scripts)

About Animal

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T Series. Film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal role.

Notably, the film also faced a clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Stay updated with box office collections, box office collections, box office collection worldwide, bollywood box office collection, hindi, tamil, hollywood box office collection.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related