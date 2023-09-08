Bollywood fans were elated when Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor, fresh from the success of “Barfi,” announced their collaboration on a biopic of the legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar in the year 2012.

However, their dream project hit a roadblock when Kumar’s family raised concerns about copyright issues. This setback led to years of delays, leaving fans wondering if they would ever see the much-anticipated biopic.

Ranbir Kapoor-Anurag Basu’s Kishore Kumar Biopic Back On Track

The wait may finally be over. Entertainment portal Pinkvilla has reported that the legal issues surrounding the Kishore Kumar biopic have been successfully resolved. The project is back on track, with Kishore Kumar Films and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series backing it.

With the legal hurdles cleared, both director Anurag Basu and actor Ranbir Kapoor are re-energized and ready to bring Kishore Kumar‘s incredible life story to the silver screen. They plan to kick off production sometime next year, with writing set to resume shortly. Notably, Kishore Kumar’s family is actively involved in providing input for the script, ensuring an authentic portrayal.

An industry insider revealed, “Anurag, who has been dedicated to this project for so long, is determined not to delay it any further and will prioritize the Kishore Kumar biopic once he completes his current commitments. Ranbir is equally committed and will finalize the shooting schedule as soon as Anurag Basu is ready.” Currently, Basu is busy with “Metro…In Dino,” followed by Kartik Aaryan’s “Aashiqui 3” in January 2024, while Ranbir is dedicated to Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project, “Ramayana.”

Film To Be Shot In 2024, Release Date In 2025

The Kishore Kumar biopic promises to be a grand spectacle, with Anurag Basu envisioning it on an epic scale. Ranbir Kapoor is expected to undergo a remarkable transformation, portraying Kishore Kumar at various stages of his life, from age 19 to 58. Although specific shooting timelines are yet to be confirmed, the filmmakers aim to start filming in the second half of the coming year, with a target release date in late 2025.

As Bollywood enthusiasts eagerly await this highly anticipated biopic, we tried to connect for official confirmation with Anurag Basu and T-Series representatives, but as of now, there’s no response.

