





Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss and former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick only crossed paths briefly in the respective lengthy careers—from 2007-10.

However, their partnership changed both men forever. Moss rejuvenated his career, catching an NFL-record 23 touchdowns in ’07 as the Patriots went undefeated in the regular season. Belichick, along with quarterback Tom Brady, rewrote the league’s offensive record book with Moss’s help.

On Thursday, with the football world reeling from Belichick’s departure from New England, Moss took to ESPN’s airwaves to share his well wishes for the coach—while fishing on Lake Norman in North Carolina.

“Coach Belichick, my hat goes off to you,” Moss said, holding up a fish. “I’m out here bass fishing, I hope you can get out here with me!”

"Hey Coach Belichick, my hat goes off to you. I'm out here bass fishing, I hope you can get out here with me!" –@RandyMoss https://t.co/IbpywFsxBJ pic.twitter.com/o80mIyG44a — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) January 11, 2024

Under Belichick, Moss caught 259 passes for 3,904 yards and 50 touchdowns in 52 games.

Belichick is 302-165 in his coaching career with the Patriots and Cleveland Browns, with a record six Super Bowl rings to his name







