Over the past few weeks, liberals have been trying to cancel the conservative country music star Jason Aldean over his anti-woke anthem “Try That In A Small Town,” which dares to call out the rampant crime that has taken over many American cities. Now, the country music star Randy Travis is speaking out to stand by Aldean in the face of this backlash.

Randy Travis Defends Jason Aldean

Randy and his wife Mary, who speaks for him in the wake of the massive stroke he suffered back in 2013, sat down with Fox News this week ahead of a “Heroes and Friends” tribute concert in his honor that is scheduled to take place on October 24. During this interview, Mary revealed what she and Randy thought about “Try That In A Small Town.”

“You know, when we heard the song, when we saw the video, our first inclination was, we live in a small town. We feel the same way,” she said. “And we want the world to feel that way because we really do want to protect our country.”

Randy nodded in agreement as Mary continued.

“There’s some things that have gotten sideways … and it’s not racial, and it’s not any of those things,” she said. “It’s just where we want to be as a country and the things that established our country. Why is it so hard to believe that we’re going to protect our own? I mean, that’s what we do with our armed forces. That’s what we do with our family. If somebody storms in your front door and threatens your wife or your children, what do you do?”

“So, it didn’t strike us as anything that he was highlighting any more than what news media did,” she added.

‘We Think He Is On Target’

Not stopping there, Mary addressed the backlash Aldean has received for filming his “Try That In A Small Town” music video in front of a courthouse where a lynching took place back in 1927.

“As far as the particular courthouse or whatever, any courthouse in the United States of America that’s been around a while … something happened there,” Mary said. “And so just to go and pick a courthouse and then identify, ‘Well, that happened there,’ you could go to any courthouse across the country and find something you didn’t like going on there.”

“We think he is on target,” she continued. “Anything that happens in your small town that should not be happening there is the same thing that should not be happening in the big towns. There shouldn’t be that much gray area. … To find fault in it sometimes is where you find the guilty, and I hate to say that, but that’s the truth. I mean, we need to get back to what our country was all about.”

Liberals have outrageously claimed that “Try That In A Small Town” is a “pro-lynching” song, and they’ve taken issue with the fact that its music video dares to portray the violence and chaos of the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020. The backlash got to be so great earlier this month that Country Music Television (CMT) pulled the “Try That In A Small Town” music video from its rotation.

Aldean Defends Himself

Aldean immediately fired back by defending his song, saying that it is not racist at all.

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” he said. “These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.”

“There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far,” he continued. “‘Try That In A Small Town,’ for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences.”

Aldean has long been targeted by the left because he is one of the few openly conservative celebrities out there, publicly supporting Donald Trump in both the 2016 and the 2020 presidential elections.

Despite attempts from the left to cancel “Try That In A Small Town,” the song has become a massive hit, making it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. The woke left can whine about the song all that they want to, but it’s not going to stop the silent majority from continuing to make “Try That In A Small Town” a huge success.

We applaud Randy Travis for standing by Aldean, and we hope more country music stars do the same!