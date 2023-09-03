Celtic will be hoping new boy Nat Phillips can get up to speed pronto, given their recent worries at the back, with many supporters unconvinced by the partnership between Gustaf Lagerbielke and Liam Scales in central defence. They’ll be tested today. Cameron Carter-Vickers (injured) is a huge miss for Rodgers’ men.

Surprised Ryan Jack didn’t start tonight. Rangers rarely lose when he plays and in the worst three results last season he didn’t start against Celtic (0-4) or Ajax (0-4) & went off at 1-2 vs Liverpool (1-7). They lack control without him. Still not brought in a proper 6.

Ryan Jack did media duties for Rangers on Friday ahead of this one, so it was always likely that he would come back into the starting lineup, adding ballast to the midfield. Many supporters were surprised to see him on the bench for the PSV Eindhoven game that turned into a shellacking.

Celtic rather more predictable, with the dangerous Kyogo Furuhashi leading the line. A big game is needed from skipper Callum McGregor in midfield, one change as Liel Adaba comes in for Yang Hyun-Jun on the left.

A rather more attacking Gers lineup than we expected Michael Beale to name, with Kemar Roofe and Rabbi Matondo both named in the front three and Todd Cantwell shifted back into midfield.

Preamble

Hello and welcome to our coverage of today’s Old Firm derby – the first of the new season and one which sees both Glasgow giants come into the game a little wounded and unsure of themselves. Mick Beale’s men were rocked by that Champions League qualifying rout by PSV in midweek, while Celtic drew a 0-0 blank against St Johnstone last week and appear to lack fluency under new boss Brendan Rodgers. This year’s fight for bragging rights in Scottish football looks an intriguing one, with the result of today’s clash at Ibrox likely to set the tone for the coming months. We’ll get team news in a matter of minutes; then we wait for the midday kick-off.

In the meantime, here’s Ewan Murray’s preview on the big match at Ibrox.

Even in as fevered a football environment as Glasgow, the shifting of bragging rights in the days leading up to an Old Firm clash felt novel. Rangers supporters were purring with expectation after St Johnstone held Celtic to a scoreless draw last Saturday. The return of Brendan Rodgers had already been punctured by a feeble League Cup exit at Kilmarnock. The blue half of the city were licking their lips at the prospect of Rodgers bringing his team to Ibrox. The changing of attitudes came after midweek events in Eindhoven. The manner of PSV’s 5-1 humbling of Rangers left Michael Beale grasping to defend his “new team”. It is one that displayed old failings. Suddenly, the dynamic of Sunday’s derby changed once more. Both managers find themselves under intense scrutiny. Should Celtic prevail, patience for Beale from the stands will evaporate.

