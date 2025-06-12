With summer breaks now seemingly a thing of the past at the top level of professional football, 32 clubs from all around the globe are now preparing to tussle it out at the freshly expanded FIFA Club World Cup, which begins this weekend in Miami.

Hosted across the United States and running from June 14 to July 13, the 21st edition of the international competition will see clubs from six continents battle through the groups and then four knockout stages to be crowned global champions at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Manchester City are defending champions, having hoisted the trophy in Saudi Arabia in summer 2023 after beating Brazilian side Fluminense in the final. Both finalists are back among the hopefuls this summer, along with a huge crop of fresh kits from all teams involved, some of which have even been custom designed for the occasion.

As you might expect, there are myriad shirts inspired by such diverse subjects as historical landmarks, local geography, folk art, Arabian mountain ranges and even the South Korean electrical power industry. It has taken a while, but we’ve cast a discerning eye over each and every kit and ranked them accordingly.

Not every single kit to be worn at the Club World Cup has been officially released yet, but rest assured, they will be added and ranked when they drop.

70. Ulsan HD — South Korea (Home kit, Adidas)

Ulsan

We’re going to get most of the bland efforts out of the way early, and Ulsan are squarely in that camp. There’s really not a lot to dig into here at all — just a generic blue and yellow template design to reflect the Korean side’s chosen club colors, which first appeared on their crest in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It’s about as generic as it’s physically possible to be.

69. Al Ahly — Egypt (Home, Adidas)

More bog-standard template stuff from Adidas, which could easily have doled this exact same jersey out to any number of teams that happen to play in red and white. There don’t appear to be any flourishes or detailing that make the strip unique to Al Ahly, other than the crest, of course. Very disappointing and a definite downgrade on the 2024-25 model, which at least had a scale-like honeycomb pattern to liven things up.

68. Urawa Red Diamonds — Japan (Home, Nike)

Urawa Red Diamonds

After experimenting with a dappled black and red graphic in 2024, Urawa returned to a plain, drab red design for 2025. The official Club World Cup variant of their home shirt simply sees the Mitsubishi sponsor move from the back to the front, with no other visible changes. We’re also knocking a half-point off for the semi-funneled collar, which looks like it would start getting uncomfortable at anything hotter than ambient room temperature.

67. Al Ain — United Arab Emirates (Third, Nike)

The same basic template has been recycled across all three of Al Ain’s Club World Cup strips, though for some reason the turquoise third kit has had the triangular sleeve cuff pattern — inspired by the mountain ranges of the UAE — removed, thus taking away almost every ounce of character from the design.

66. Auckland City — New Zealand (Home, Dynasty)

Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images

The reigning New Zealand National League and OFC Champions League champions play in a dark blue checkerboard jersey with minimal trim that has a distinct and unfortunate whiff of the lower leagues about it. The club crest offers a nice summation of the city, with stylized depictions of the Sky Tower, one of Auckland’s most recognizable landmarks, and an anchor to symbolize the importance and maritime history of Waitemata harbor, but that’s not enough to save it from mediocrity.

65. Auckland City — New Zealand (Away and Third, Dynasty)

Grouped together because they are essentially the same shirt, Auckland City’s alternate strips are white and mellow yellow, respectively, with the same checkerboard pillar running vertically through the center. Rather frustratingly, their blue and orange Club World Cup warm-up shirt (seen top left here) is the pick of the bunch.

64. Al Ain — United Arab Emirates (Away, Nike)

Shown on the left of the image in Al Ain’s earlier entry is the white variant of their three near-identical kits, which have all been created specially for the Club World Cup yet appear to have very little in the way of discernible tournament-specific features or flourishes. We also have a horrible feeling this third shirt will quickly turn completely transparent with the application of the merest hint of human perspiration, such is the oddly sheer appearance of the material.

63. Al Ain — United Arab Emirates (Home, Nike)

Al Ain’s new Club World Cup home jersey is at least a very vibrant shade of purple and carries the same skin-tight, clingy contour ribbing as their other shirts. We will say that the jagged cuff tape pattern is worthy of note and is apparently inspired by the peaks of the Jabal Hafit mountains in the UAE. Hardly an instant classic but a very narrow cut above the rest of the Al Ain bunch.

62. Ulsan HD — South Korea (Away, Adidas)

Ulsan

Ulsan have regularly worn sky blue and white stripes on their travels over the years, though their 2025 away kit is the closest they’ve ever come to looking like clones of the Argentinian national team. Here’s hoping the South Korean side can avoid Inter Miami during the tournament, for fear of causing Lionel Messi to suffer some form of identity crisis midgame.

61. Urawa Red Diamonds — Japan (Away, Nike)

Urawa Red Diamonds

A gently tweaked template in comparison to the home shirt, but the Red Diamonds’ away design is still a fairly straightforward, predictable plain white design. The asymmetric black and red trim adds a smidge of visual interest to the proceedings, but all in all, it’s not going to live too long in the memory.

60. Fluminense — Brazil (Away, Umbro)

Fluminense’s iconic tricolor palette is once again implemented smartly on their 2025 away kit, which is white with maroon and green trim. There’s nothing too ostentatious going on, but the asymmetrical underarm panels also feature an ornate pattern that is apparently inspired by various (though indeterminate) elements of the club’s long history. The cuffs and V-neck collar have a nice ribbed pattern stitched into them, and the abbreviated nickname “FLU” is stamped on the reverse of the latter.

59. Boca Juniors — Argentina (Away, Adidas)

Boca’s new away kit (pictured on left) forms part of their 120th anniversary celebrations and is a straight color inversion of their latest home shirt. This is a reference to the blue/gold and gold/blue sash uniforms worn by the club upon their original formation in Buenos Aires back in 1905. The crest has also been gently modified with the addition of a star-spangled texture added to the standard shield. Nothing outlandish or fancy, but still a perfectly handsome strip in its own right.

58. Paris Saint-Germain — France (Away, Nike)

A rarity in this day and age, PSG are keeping their 2024-25 away kit and rolling it over into the new season meaning that the iconic Tour d’Eiffel will feature prominently on both of the Parisian club’s main strips this season. The white shirt has a stylised silhouette of the Tower casually splashed across the front in red and blue and is a contemporary twist on a couple of kits worn by PSG during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

57. Al Hilal — Saudi Arabia (Home, Puma)

Created especially for the Club World Cup, Al Hilal’s custom home kit is a collaboration with New York-based streetwear brand KidSuper and therefore comes with a hip tinge to it. The slapdash stripes have the appearance of being hand-painted, and the jersey also features a large moon across the chest that mirrors the Saudi club’s crest. There’s a fine line between edgy and ugly, and we’re not entirely sure which side of the divide this jersey falls.

56. Al Hilal — Saudi Arabia (Away, Puma)

The same KidSuper design is applied to Al Hilal’s accompanying Club World Cup away kit, with the colors switched from various blues to white and sandy gold. Interestingly, the word “Hilal” translates from Arabic into English as “crescent moon,” hence the symbolic significance on display here.

55. Botafogo — Brazil (Third, Reebok)

Botafogo

Nicknamed the “Aura” kit, Botafogo’s third strip is much more brash than their standard issue garb and bears an all-over graffiti graphic that is intended as a tribute to Rio’s street art scene and supposedly does spell out the club’s name if read correctly. The metallic gold logos and badges also add a touch of auric luster to the mix.

54. Pachuca — Mexico (Away, Charly)

Pachuca’s away kit is dark blue with a hazy gradient added to the lighter stripes to provide contrast, though the effect only does so much to elevate it above being a tad humdrum. As with the home variant mentioned further down the list, the neckline looks crisp and the 3D silicone club crest feels like something substantial and tactile in a world of flat, vinyl printed decals.

53. Al Ahly — Egypt (Away, Adidas)

Similar to the Botafogo third shirt in that it implements a scratchy, graffiti-esque graphic, the Al Ahly away strip offers far more than the home equivalent in terms of conceptual depth. It’s black with fluorescent yellow trim, but what the random white scrawls across the torso are supposed to represent is anybody’s guess.

52. River Plate — Argentina (Third, Adidas)

River Plate

Straight off the bat, we’re not overly enamored with River’s frumpy half-and-half third shirt, and we’re also going to knock several additional points off for using exactly the same colors as their home shirt — which sort of defeats the purpose entirely.

51. Palmeiras — Brazil (Away, Puma)

Palmeiras’ boutique kit is inspired by the Brazilian club’s triumph at the 1951 Copa Rio, an international tournament that featured major teams from South America and Europe in what can be seen as a precursor to the Club World Cup of today. Hoping to achieve similar glory with the current crop of players, they will head to the tournament with this KidSuper kit, a mellow gold and green design with subtle baroque prints along the upper and lower bouts. Undeniably clean, simple and classy.

50. Benfica — Portugal (Third, Adidas)

Not so much a third kit as an alternate variant of their new away kit, Benfica’s auxiliary change strip is a much brighter shade of white and sees the black aspect of the trim removed from the equation altogether to create something that looks like a rudimentary training shirt. However, you have to question the wisdom/point of having two concurrent change shirts that are essentially the same color.

49. River Plate — Argentina (Away, Adidas)

River Plate’s new away shirt marks the 50th anniversary of the club winning the 1975 Metropolitano Championship and as such sees the Argentinian side revert to stripes for the first time in several years. The design is crisp and clean, while the red and black bars are apparently inspired by a large hot air balloon that landed on the pitch at the Estadio Monumental during the title celebrations. However, once again, there is a strong whiff of the “template” about it, which is a shame for a jersey that is supposed to be lauding past glories.

48. Ulsan HD, South Korea (Third, Adidas)

Officially designated as a “special edition” kit, Ulsan’s third strip for 2025 is deep navy blue and gold. It comes with an unusual fractal pattern intended to evoke atomic nuclei and therefore herald the majesty of the power industry. It was released to mark the club’s annual “Brand Day,” first observed in 2023, on which Ulsan pay homage to their owners, a large South Korean industrial conglomerate. The true spirit of football.

47. Chelsea — England (Away, Nike)

Chelsea will play in white on the road again next season with their away strip that has delicate green and red pinstriping down the middle in reference to the club’s old 1974-75 away shirt — the truly historic campaign during which the Blues suffered early eliminations from both domestic cups before getting themselves relegated from the First Division for the first time in over a decade. Baffling choice of reference, and the shirt looks like a rejected Portugal training top.

46. Mamelodi Sundowns — South Africa (Home, Puma)

Another of Puma’s collaborations with KidSuper, the Sundowns have perhaps been handed the most lively and vivacious of them all thanks to the abstract depiction of the golden sunsets of Tshwane in South Africa which fills the entire front panel. We definitely like what we see, but the utter garishness is sure to put some people off.

45. Boca Juniors — Argentina (Third, Adidas)

Boca Juniors

Inspired by the scores of trophies and titles won by Boca over the past 120 years, their anniversary third kit takes the form of an unusual, gaudy design that sees a navy blue background spangled with a flurry of pale gold stars. The blur effect is intended to create a sense of perpetual motion that will help catapult the Buenos Aires stalwarts into a new era of unending success.

44. LAFC — United States (Third, Adidas)

Late entrants to the Club World Cup as replacements for Club Leon, who were ousted by FIFA due to issues over their ownership, LAFC will play in their tried and true black home jersey, which was first worn in MLS in 2024. The smart shirt has a regal tinge by virtue of being decorated with both gold and “transparent” alternating pinstripes but the fact that it’s been in use for well over a year now is working against it in the freshness stakes.

43. Palmeiras — Brazil (Third, Puma)

Released as part of their ongoing 110th anniversary celebrations, Palmeiras’ third kit is a shimmering gold number with green accents used to pick out the detailing. It also features a high-quality embossed version of the old crossed shield crest used by the club upon its formation in Sao Paulo between 1914 and 1916, which is printed on the nape of the neck.

42. Red Bull Salzburg — Austria (Home, Puma)

Red Bull Salzburg have had the rotten luck of being the recipients of what is surely the very worst of all of Puma’s mashups with the KidSuper streetwear brand. Supposedly an homage to the beautiful, delicate symbolism of the edelweiss flower, the Austrian side will have to make do with a Club World Cup shirt that looks like it has been dredged from the silt at the bottom of the Salzach river and left to dry atop a compost heap.

41. Monterrey — Mexico (Third, Puma)

Monterrey

The dreariest of their three current kits by some margin, Monterrey’s third strip is a total blackout with tonal pinstripes and a white rib on each flank being the only extra adornment to speak of. It’s perfectly smart but doesn’t really stir the emotions in any notable way.

40. Pachuca — Mexico (Home, Charly)

Released specifically for the Club World Cup and looking like something airlifted directly out of the 1970s, Pachuca’s blue and white home jersey is testament to the Mexican side’s previous forays into international competition. Lean and unfussy, the jersey’s incredibly fine gold pinstripes offer a little extra luxe, but otherwise we must simply commend the retro-infused restraint on display here.

39. Botafogo — Brazil (Away, Reebok)

Botafogo

With the stripes removed from the equation, Botafogo’s alternate jersey is merely an all-white design with black and silvery-gray trim added here and there. When the jersey is viewed at certain angles, the badges are revealed to be reflective and the fabric boasts a rather elaborate angular abstract pattern.

38. Monterrey — Mexico (Away, Puma)

Monterrey’s custom away kit for the Club World Cup is a KidSuper creation that comes with a cloudy watercolor wash in light blues and whites that are inspired by the peaks of Mexico’s Sierra Madre mountains. Daubs of paint in the colors of the Mexican flag have also been allowed to trickle down from the collar, adding a delightful pop.

37. Benfica — Portugal (Away, Adidas)

Benfica’s away jersey is effectively a color-inverted mirror image of the home strip, with a slightly creamy white base and red and white detailing used to create yet another relatively pedestrian design. There is a fine checkerboard pattern woven into the fabric, which does at least offer some additional texture.

36. Inter Milan — Italy (Away, Nike)

There’s something distinctly medical about Inter’s new away kit, which features pale lilac, misty grey and mint green crosses tumbling over a white background. Looks like a brochure produced by your local pharmacist to promote good gut health and general well-being.

35. LAFC — United States (Away, Adidas)

Launched in February, LAFC’s pristine away kit is white and gold as a nod to the colors worn by the club during its inaugural MLS season back in 2018. Additional detailing sees delicate laurel wreaths added to the polo-style collar and slightly paler gold panels added beneath the arms.

34. Flamengo — Brazil (Away, Adidas)

The Mengão‘s 2025 away kit is largely white, though the real conceptual detailing can be found on the sleeves. The feathered graphic is supposed to resemble the wings of a vulture in flight, which has been the club’s symbolic mascot since the 1960s. Indeed, their training ground and youth team headquarters is called Ninho do Urubu, which translates from Portuguese as “The Vulture’s Nest.”

33. Red Bull Salzburg — Austria (Away, Puma)

Much less ugly than the home shirt, Salzburg’s new away kit is positively muted in comparison yet still features a distinctive blue collage-style print made up of swatches of alpine landscape and sites of historical interest, such as the medieval Hohensalzburg fortress and the lavish Prunksaal state hall.

32. Bayern Munich — Germany (Home, Adidas)

By chucking in design elements from several old home kits to create something new, Bayern have drummed up a true Frankenstein’s monster of a jersey for 2025-26. While nothing remotely gels about the jersey design, the giant “M” graphic on the front gives the wearer the appearance of having a large white beard — which is faintly amusing but probably not the desired effect that Adidas were after.

31. Benfica — Portugal (Home, Adidas)

There’s never much variation when it comes to the Benfica home shirt but the latest incarnation for 2025-26 is a decent if unspectacular iteration. Red is, of course, the primary color with flecks of black and white trim used to pad out the design.

30. Porto — Portugal (Home, New Balance)

Like their big Portuguese rivals, there’s not an awful lot to differentiate Porto’s 2025-26 home shirt from every single other one the club has ever worn. Their standard blue-and-white-striped arrangement was not tinkered with in any notable way other than the New Balance badge being gold to mark the 10th year of the kit manufacturer’s partnership with the two-time European champions.

29. Juventus — Italy (Home, Adidas)

Juventus have made a habit of favoring pink trim over the past five or so years, and their 2025-26 jersey once again sees a rosy tinge added to their familiar black-and-white stripes. Rather than uniform bars, the club have opted for an asymmetrical “barcode” formation, though unfortunately, style points must be knocked off for the heinous double sponsor splashed right across the front.

28. Palmeiras — Brazil (Home, Puma)

Palmeiras are hoping to use the club’s 1951 Copa Rio title as inspiration for the upcoming Club World Cup and as such have created a batch of new kits inspired by their first foray into intercontinental club competition. The result is a retro kit in green and white (naturally), featuring a massively oversized V-neck collar and cuffs as well as a subtle jacquard pattern in the fabric that contains a dozen stars in reference to the Brazilian side’s 12 league titles.

27. Chelsea — England (Home, Nike)

Chelsea’s new home kit for 2025-26 is inspired by their own corner of West London, with digitally scanned swatches of local civic architecture used to create the angular graphic imbued into the fabric. Other than that, it’s basically just a plain blue football shirt with neat red and white taping under the arms.

26. Atlético Madrid — Spain (Away, Nike)

A throwback to the fans’ favorite away kit of 2005-06, Atleti’s modern iteration of their blue and yellow jersey sees the block stripes of yore reimagined as a subtle, burred “rib” effect. The lightning crackles down the sides are also a reference to the walk-out music at their home stadium: “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC.

25. Wydad AC — Morocco (Away, Macron)

“Clean, bold and unmistakably Wydadi” is the tagline and it’s hard to pick any fault with that. The white shirt is clean, pristine and features a subtle star-shaped graphic pattern all over that has the club crest situated right at the center. Even when Kappa tones it down, it seems to produce the goods.

24. Monterrey — Mexico (Home, Puma)

Monterrey

Known as Los Rayados (“The Striped Ones”), Mexican side Monterrey have worn their famous navy blue and white stripes since the 1960s. The current iteration of the home shirt is a custom design for the Club World Cup and celebrates the club’s 80th anniversary by adding a sloshy “brushstroke” effect to the white bars. As such, the design feels a little rough and unfinished — though we guess that is supposed to be the point — but what it’s got to do with Monterrey turning 80 is anybody’s guess.

23. Esperance Sportive de Tunis — Tunisia (Home, Kappa)

Kappa have developed a knack for neat, sophisticated retro kits and the latest batch of kits for ES Tunis certainly live up to that billing. The Tunisian champions have been furnished with a rather splendid collection of jerseys for the Club World Cup, with the home shirt festooned in blood red and gold stripes. A subtle mosaic pattern is also evident in the material which is based on traditional Tunisian tile art.

22. Fluminense — Brazil (Home, Umbro)

Having played in red and green stripes since the turn of the 20th century, it’s no surprise to see that Fluminense are once again turning out in their delightful deck chair livery. The club’s latest kit does offer a subtle nod to their participation in the Club World Cup via a small label stitched onto the lower hem that reads “From Laranjeiras to the world” — with Laranjeiras being the district of Rio de Janeiro that the team have called home since 1902.

21. Wydad AC — Morocco (Home, Macron)

Wydad have been furnished with an exquisite new home shirt for the Club World Cup which sees an array of tidy white vertical stripes laid over the Moroccan side’s usual red backdrop. The material is also spruced up with a star-shaped pattern that has the club crest at the center. Very, very nice.

20. Esperance Sportive de Tunis — Tunisia (Away, Kappa)

The reigning Tunisian Professional League 1 champions have also got themselves a rather snazzy away kit to match, with green and white stripes providing adequate contrast to the red and gold of the home version. That same tilework mosaic pattern has also been reused, which perhaps isn’t the most imaginative approach.

19. Manchester City — England (Home, Puma)

Man City have delved into the archives and revived their sash for 2025-26, which will feature on all three of the kits they plan to wear as part of their Club World Cup.title defense. The Premier League side have also added a sash design to their home kit for the first time ever in the guise of a white, cloud-like wisp that runs diagonally across the front of an otherwise empty sky blue background.

18. Inter Milan — Italy (Home, Nike)

Inter are no strangers to messing around with a tried and true formula when it comes to their famous home strip. Once again, the Nerazzurri have veered wildly away from their classic bar stripes to produce a weird, futuristic kit that includes wavering, glitchy stripes and a harsh neon turquoise trim. Basically, think “Tron” if “Tron” was an Italian football team.

17. Atletico Madrid — Spain (Home, Nike)

No abstract waves. No optical illusions. No blue stripes within red stripes. No twists. No turns. Atletico Madrid are back in their classic, plain Rojiblanco bars and look all the better for it. The template is simple and unfussy, and the Total 90 collar offers nostalgia for those who yearn for the 2000s aesthetic.

16. Inter Miami — United States (Third, Adidas)

Inter Miami’s new third kit is fresh as a daisy and comes in sky blue with pink and white trim, with a threaded effect woven into the fabric. The application of Adidas’ ultra hip trefoil marque just serves to add the perfect finishing touch to a shirt that wouldn’t look out of place at a beachside bar.

15. Seattle Sounders — United States (Home, Adidas)

Seattle Sounders

The Sounders released their 50th anniversary kit to mark half a century in business, with the striped design consisting of an amalgam of several of the clubs’ previous home and away strips through the years. For example, the narrow stripes are taken from their 1983 NASL uniforms, while the particular palette of greens and blues was cherry-picked from their jerseys and shorts of 1974. A nifty little retro number, and that cartoon orca mascot on the back of the neck is always a winner.

14. Inter Miami — United States (Home, Adidas)

Nominally designated as “hosts” of the 2025 Club World Cup, Inter Miami will be wearing their brand new “Euforia” home kit for the occasion. With a big stadium move on the horizon and a roster chock full of star power, the glowering pink strip was launched as a symbol of what is shaping up to be a bright new chapter for the MLS club.

13. Porto — Portugal (Away, New Balance)

A declaration of love to the city itself, Porto’s away kit is also a perfectly pleasant shade of creamy, pastel pink with dusky gray trim. There is also a floral graphic all over the trophy that consists of a repeating polygonal depiction of the camellia flower, which is a symbol of the second largest city in Portugal.

12. Borussia Dortmund — Germany (Home, Puma)

Another one of Puma’s collabs with KidSuper, Dortmund’s Club World Cup kit is also suitably unhinged, with smudgy stripes rising up like crooked stalagmites from the lower hem while what appears to be a child’s potato print motif runs across the shoulders. Sort of good, bad and ugly all in one (with heavy emphasis on the latter).

11. Flamengo — Brazil (Home, Adidas)

Flamengo

In all honesty, not an awful lot really changes year to year when it comes to Flamengo’s iconic red and black striped home jersey. This season’s meager contemporary twist is the addition of some delicate piping to the horizontal bars. However, that phenomenal “CRF” embroidered crest is always a guaranteed winner and can elevate even the most mundane design all on its own.

10. Paris Saint-Germain — France (Home, Nike)

We’re frankly amazed it has taken this long for PSG to unfurl a home kit with the Eiffel Tower front and center, but 2025-26’s design is literally just that. The club’s iconic red Hechter stripe has been recreated using the Parisian landmark’s iron framework, which has been transformed into an ornate geometric pattern. What could have been a chintzy mess is actually a rather refined and delicate-looking thing. Tres bon.

9. Seattle Sounders — United States (Away, Adidas)

Seattle Sounders

Dubbed the “Salish Sea Kit,” the Sounders’ gorgeous away kit features a blue-green tidal design that was created in collaboration with local indigenous artists as a tribute to the natural splendor of the Pacific Northwest coast and the ongoing conservation efforts that protect it. It looks like it smells like briny seaweed — in a good way.

8. Botafogo — Brazil (Home, Reebok)

Botafogo

A Reebok kit is a certified rarity in professional football in this day and age, but Brazilian club Botafogo remain an unlikely bastion for the Anglo American sporting brand, founded in Bolton in the 1950s. The black and white stripes look perfectly adequate, and the large “Lone Star” crest is as emblematic as ever.

7. Real Madrid — Spain (Home, Adidas)

As always, the only variable when it comes to Real Madrid’s new home strip is what color the trim will be this year — black, gold, purple or blue. This year, they’ve returned to black with additional gold piping and gray mesh under the arms, thus combining recognizable elements from their 2006-07 and 2009-10 home shirts. Perfectly nice, but not overly exciting.

6. Bayern Munich — Germany (Away, Adidas)

Bayern’s new away jersey is ice white with a sort of grainy, patchy camo print overlaid in red and light gray. It certainly looks like the club printer needs a fresh cartridge swapping in but anything — anything — is better than that revolting home shirt.

Intended as a tribute to the Allianz Arena, Bayern’s new away strip is white with a faded gray and coral “camo” graphic made up from the different architectural shapes, textures and cladding of their home stadium. Understated without being bland and so, so much nicer than the Bavarians’ risible new home shirt.

5. Manchester City — England (Away, Puma)

City’s special edition collaboration with KidSuper is arguably the pick of the bunch, with the classic two-tone sash design last seen on 2009-10 third strip given a contemporary makeover using unusual stippled pen marks and a faint graphic pattern made up of fans performing the “Poznan” celebration. It’s quirky without being outright egregious.

4. Inter Miami — United States (Away, Adidas)

Inter Miami

There doesn’t appear to be any great conceptual depth to Miami’s away shirt beyond the fact that it’s cool, sleek and looks good on Lionel Messi. The main body of the jersey is split into black and charcoal halves with rosy pink accents then used to pick out the detail. It also comes with the aspirational mantra “Freedom to Dream” stamped on the back of the neck.

3. River Plate — Argentina (Home, Adidas)

Is it white with a red sash? Yes, it’s white with a red sash. And still, as achingly predictable as it might be, River’s home kit remains one of the most eternally beautiful, instantly recognizable uniforms in all of world football. The return of the three stripes located on the cuff-end of the sleeves also hark back to the Argentinian club’s kits of the 2010s — which is apparently a long enough trawl back through time to be considered retro these days.

2. Boca Juniors — Argentina (Home, Adidas)

Another of world football’s most iconic shirt designs, the historic blue and gold home jerseys of Boca are utterly and ineffably enshrined. The latest iteration of the format sees the club return to a slightly darker shade of blue for their home kit (pictured at right) while celebrating their 120th anniversary with a commemorative scroll added around their club crest and a “1905” date stamp across the back of the collar. It’s perhaps not the best the Boca shirt has ever looked (you’d have to go back to 1997-98 for that!) but it’s still absolutely timeless fare.

1. Esperance Sportive de Tunis — Tunisia (Third, Kappa)

Third: ES Tunis’ third kit is a decadent, regal mix of blue and gold with the badges and crests applied in matching hues. The familiar tile mosaic print deployed on their home and away jerseys (a typical staple of the flooring used to decorate old Tunisian houses) is reused, but is arguably at its most effective when set against the solid ultramarine background. Coupled with Kappa’s suave sensibilities, there is just a luxurious quality about Tunis’ Club World Cup kits that we find irresistible.