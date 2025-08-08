In the spirit of the “SportsCenter” quest — modeled after the original 2005 “SportsCenter Across America” tour to hit all 50 states in 50 days — we’re spotlighting some of the top hoopers repping key stops along the way.

To rank the top boys’ and girls’ basketball talent since 2000, we’re placing a heavy emphasis on high school accolades — state titles, national honors, individual awards — along with on-court dominance, long-term legacy, recognition and overall influence on the game.

In this edition, we focus on Florida.

From Cooper Flagg to Destanni Henderson, these hoopers represent some of the finest to ever play high school basketball in the Sunshine State.

1. Amar’e Stoudemire, Cypress Creek High School

Class of 2002

His case: Stoudemire dominated at Cypress Creek in 2002, averaging 29.1 points, 15 rebounds, 6.1 blocks and 2.1 steals per game. His performance earned him Florida’s Mr. Basketball and McDonald’s All-American honors.

Jumping directly to the NBA, Stoudemire was selected No. 9 by the Phoenix Suns in the 2002 draft. He became the first prep-to-pro player to win Rookie of the Year with LeBron James doing the same the following season. Over 14 NBA seasons, he averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds, making six All-Star teams and earning two All-NBA First Team selections.

2. Cooper Flagg, Montverde Academy

Class of 2024

His case: After beginning his high school career in Maine at Nokomis Regional High School, Flagg propelled Montverde Academy to a perfect 33-0 season and a Chipotle Nationals title, averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 blocks. His dominance earned him multiple 2024 honors, including Gatorade National Player of the Year, Naismith Player of the Year, Nike EYBL Scholastic Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Flagg starred immediately at Duke, guiding the Blue Devils to the Final Four while averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He collected ACC Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, First Team All-ACC and All-American honors, along with the Naismith and Wooden Player of the Year awards, before being drafted No. 1 by the Dallas Mavericks in 2025.

3. Cameron Boozer, Columbus High School

Class of 2025

His case: Boozer powered his squad to four consecutive state championships and capped his senior season with a Chipotle Nationals title, posting 22.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. Ranked No. 3 in the ESPN 100, he collected two Gatorade National Player of the Year awards, three Florida Mr. Basketball titles, the Morgan Wootten Award and Co-MVP honors at the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Boozer also captured three Nike Peach Jam titles with NightRydas Elite, where he topped the 17U circuit in scoring (24.5) and rebounding (13.4). He will suit up for the Duke Blue Devils in the fall.

4. Brandon Knight, Pine Crest High School

Class of 2010

His case: Knight reached four state finals, winning two of them during his time at Pine Crest. As a senior in 2010, he averaged 32.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and four assists, earning a second Gatorade Player of the Year and Florida Mr. Basketball award while finishing No. 4 in the ESPN 100.

At Kentucky, Knight averaged 17.3 points, four rebounds and 4.2 assists, earning First Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman honors. Drafted No. 8 by the Detroit Pistons in 2011, he played nine NBA seasons, averaging 14 points and 3.9 assists, and made the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

5. Austin Rivers, Winter Park High School

Class of 2011

His case: Rivers guided the Winter Park Wildcats to back-to-back state titles and averaged 29.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and two steals as a senior, finishing No. 2 in the ESPN 100. That season he captured Florida’s Mr. Basketball, Gatorade Player of the Year, Naismith Player of the Year and the Morgan Wootten Award.

At Duke, he earned ACC Rookie of the Year and First Team All-ACC honors before being selected No. 10 by the then-New Orleans Hornets in 2012. Rivers spent 11 seasons in the NBA.

Girls

1. Sylvia Fowles, Edison Senior High School; Gulliver Preparatory School Class of 2004

Her case: Fowles won three state titles at two different schools. The last came at Gulliver Prep, where she averaged 20.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game as a senior in 2004. That led to her earning McDonald’s All-American honors before she went on to star at LSU.

In Baton Rouge, Fowles was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, first team All-SEC three times and SEC Player of the Year. Fowles went No. 2 to the Chicago Sky in the 2008 WNBA draft. She went on to be named to eight WNBA All-Star games, capture two WNBA titles and claim WNBA Finals MVP.

2. Erlana Larkins, The Benjamin School Class of 2004

Her case: Larkins carried the Benjamin School to four state championships, averaging 22.3 points, 14.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists as a senior in 2004. She earned Florida’s Gatorade Player of the Year and McDonald’s All-American honors.

At North Carolina, she was a three-time First Team All-ACC selection and ACC Tournament MVP. The New York Liberty drafted her No. 14 in 2008, and she went on to play eight WNBA seasons, winning a championship in 2012.

3. Tiffany Hayes, Winter Haven High School

Class of 2008

Her case: Hayes steered Winter Haven to two state titles and a 117-9 record, earning Florida’s Ms. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2008. She also helped Team Essence secure an AAU national title in 2007.

At UConn, she made the Big East All-Freshman Team, was a two-time First Team All-Big East selection and helped the Huskies claim two national titles. Drafted No. 14 by the Atlanta Dream in 2012, Hayes averaged 13.1 points and 3.6 rebounds across 12 seasons, earning All-Rookie honors and an All-WNBA nod in 2018. She currently plays for the Golden State Valkyries.

4. Dorian “Shante” Williams, Jean Ribault High School

Class of 2003

Her case: Williams anchored Ribault High to four straight state championships and a 143-3 record, including 101 consecutive wins. She earned back-to-back Florida Gatorade Player of the Year awards and graduated in 2003 with 2,780 career points.

At Florida State, she was an All-ACC selection as a freshman and completed her career with 2,177 points, 897 assists, 649 steals, 558 rebounds and 53 blocks.

She returned to Ribault as a coach, helping win a state title in 2017 as an assistant before serving eight seasons as head coach and stepping down at the end of the 2025 school year.

Her case: Henderson directed Fort Myers High to three state championships, totaling 1,649 career points. As a senior in 2018, she averaged 15.2 points, 6.1 assists and 3.3 steals, earning Florida’s Ms. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

At South Carolina, she helped the Gamecocks win a national title and two SEC championships. Drafted No. 20 by the Indiana Fever in 2022, Henderson played three WNBA seasons and currently plays overseas.