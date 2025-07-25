In the spirit of the “SportsCenter” quest — modeled after the original 2005 “SportsCenter Across America” tour that covered all 50 states in 50 days — we’re spotlighting some of the top hoopers repping key stops along the way.

To rank the top boys’ and girls’ basketball talent since 2000, we’re placing a heavy emphasis on high school accolades — state titles, national honors, individual awards — along with on-court dominance, long-term legacy, recognition and overall influence on the game.

In this edition, we focus on Ohio.

From LeBron James to Dee Alexander these hoopers represent some of the finest to ever play high school basketball in the region.

Boys

LeBron James, St. Vincent-St. Mary

Class of 2003

LeBron James had one of the most prominent high school careers that included three state titles. Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

His case: James had a legendary high school run, racking up three state titles and an overall record of 101-6 during his reign with St. Vincent-St. Mary. As a senior in 2003, James pumped in 31.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.4 steals a game and won his second Gatorade National Player of the Year award. He also took home Parade’s Player of the Year twice, Ohio’s Mr. Basketball three times and won MVP of the McDonald’s All American game.

James, who finished ranked No. 1 overall in the ESPN 100, went No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA draft. In his 22-year career he has won four NBA titles, become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, won four NBA MVP awards and has been selected to 21 NBA All-Star games.

2. OJ Mayo, North College Hill High School

Class of 2007

OJ Mayo won two state titles before spending his senior year in West Virginia. Howie McCormick/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images

His case: Mayo spent his senior year in West Virginia but laid his legendary foundation leading the North College Hill High School Trojans to two state titles, claiming Ohio’s Mr. Basketball twice. As a junior, he averaged 29.2 points a game and finished ranked No. 3 overall in the ESPN 100 for 2007.

Mayo went on to star at USC, dropping 20.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game as a freshman and was named First Team All-Pac-10. He went on to be selected No. 3 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2008 NBA draft. In eight years in the NBA, Mayo averaged 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists a game.

3. Jared Sullinger, Northland High School

Class of 2010

Jared Sullinger averaged a double-double in his senior season with 24.5 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

His case: Sullinger propelled Northland High School to a state title as a senior in 2010, averaging 24.5 points and 11.7 rebounds a game and claiming Naismith Player of the Year. He was also named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball for the second time and Co-MVP of the McDonald’s All American Game.

Sullinger, who finished ranked No. 2 overall in the ESPN 100 for 2010, went on to dominate at Ohio State, winning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, First Team All-American twice and leading the Buckeyes to the Final Four in 2012. Sullinger was picked No. 21 overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2012 NBA draft and has averaged 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds a game in five NBA seasons.

4. Trey Burke, Northland High School

Class of 2011

Trey Burke only suffered five losses in his high school career. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

His case: Burke tallied an impressive 97-5 record and a state title in his high school tenure. He averaged 23.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.6 steals a game during his senior year in 2011 when he took home Ohio’s Mr. Basketball award.

Burke went on to dominate for two years at Michigan, taking home Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year and National Player of the Year. In 2013 he was the No. 9 overall selection in the NBA draft by the Utah Jazz. In nine NBA seasons, Burke was named to the NBA All-Rookie team and averaged 9.6 points a game.

5. Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

Class of 2015

Luke Kennard ended his high school career with 2,977 points and averaged 38.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals to place No. 3 on Ohio’s all-time scoring list. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

His case: Kennard finished No. 3 overall on Ohio’s all-time scoring list with 2,977 points, putting up 38.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals a game as a senior in 2015. That led to him taking home Ohio’s Mr. Basketball award, Gatorade Player of the Year and Parade National Player of the Year. Kennard won the 3-point contest title at the McDonald’s All American game before starring at Duke for two years, claiming ACC Tournament MVP, All-American honors and First Team All-ACC.

Kennard was picked No. 12 overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2012 NBA draft. In 2020, Franklin High honored him by retiring his number 10.

Women

1. Jantel Lavender, Catholic Central High School

Class of 2007

Jantel Lavender became the first Big Ten player, male or female, to earn Big Ten Player of the Year honors four times. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Her case: Lavender led the Catholic Central Fighting Irish to a state title in 2007, the same year she was named Ohio’s Ms. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 21 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks a game.

At Ohio State, Lavender became the first Big Ten player, male or female, to be named the Big Ten Player of the Year four times and led the Buckeyes to three Big Ten titles. Lavender left as Ohio State’s all-time leading scorer (2,818 points) and the Big Ten’s all-time leading rebounder (1,422). She was drafted No. 5 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2011. In 11 years in the WNBA, Lavender won a WNBA title, earned All-Star game honors and was named Sixth Woman of the Year. A 2016 inductee, she is enshrined in the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame.

2. Kelsey Mitchell, Princeton High School

Class of 2014

Kelsey Mitchell was named National Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, First Team All-Big Ten four times and Big Ten Co-Player of the Year twice at Ohio State. David E. Klutho /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Her case: In 2014, Mitchell was named Ohio’s Ms. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year, leading Princeton High School to a state title and averaging 26.1 points a game. She finished ranked No. 5 overall in the ESPNW 100 for 2014 before going off to Ohio State where she earned National Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, First Team All-Big Ten four times and Big Ten Co-Player of the Year twice.

Micthell, a three-time WNBA All-Star, was picked No. 2 overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2018 WNBA draft.

3. Kierstan Bell, McKinley High School

Class of 2019

Kierstan Bell became Ohio’s first three-time winner of the Ms. Basketball award. Kevin Liles /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Her case: Bell, who finished ranked No. 6 overall in the ESPNW 100 for 2018, averaged 31 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.4 steals, 3.9 assists and 3.4 blocks a game in her final two high school seasons. She became the state’s first three-time winner of the Ms. Basketball award, finishing her career with 2,833 points in 2019 when she subsequently won Ohio’s Ms. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year.

Bell was named Big Ten All-Freshman in her first year at Ohio State then transferred to Florida Gulf Coast where she was named Mid Major Player of the Year, ASUN Player of the Year twice, ASUN Tournament MVP twice and First Team All-ASUN twice. The Las Vegas Aces took her at No. 11 overall in the 2022 WNBA draft. In her three seasons in the league she’s won two WNBA titles.

4. Barb Turner, East Tech High School

Class of 2002

Barb Turner won Ohio’s Ms. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year, along with a state title in 2002. Al Bello/Getty Images

Her case: Turner led the East Tech Scarabs to a state title in 2002 and won Ohio’s Ms. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 23.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and four steals a game.

Turner starred at UConn where she was named to the Big East All-Freshman team, Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player and helped the Huskies to two national titles. Turner was picked No. 11 overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2011 WNBA draft. In 2013, she was inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame.

5. Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian High School

Class of 2025

Dee Alexander averaged 20.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals in her senior season. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Her case: In her high school career, Alexander powered the Purcell Marian Cavaliers to a 105-10 record and four state titles. She finished her senior year averaging 20.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals a game, claiming her second Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year award and becoming the second girl in history to be voted Ohio’s Ms. Basketball for three consecutive years.

Alexander, who finished ranked No. 11 overall in the ESPNW 100, will be a freshman for the Cincinnati Bearcats this coming season.