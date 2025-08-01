In the spirit of the “SportsCenter” quest — modeled after the original 2005 “SportsCenter Across America” tour to hit all 50 states in 50 days — we’re spotlighting some of the top hoopers repping key stops along the way.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

To rank the top boys’ and girls’ basketball talent since 2000, we’re placing a heavy emphasis on high school accolades — state titles, national honors, individual awards — along with on-court dominance, long-term legacy, recognition and overall influence on the game.

In this edition, we’re headed to the Lone Star state of Texas.

From Julius Randle to Brittney Griner, these hoopers represent some of the finest to ever play high school basketball in the region.

Boys

1. Chris Bosh, Lincoln High School Class of 2002

Chris Bosh dominated as a senior, leading the Lincoln Tigers to a perfect 40-0 record and a Class 4A state championship. (Photo by Damian Strohmeyer /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

His case: As a senior, Bosh led the Lincoln Tigers to a perfect 40-0 record and a Class 4A state championship, averaging 21.8 points and 12.2 rebounds a game.

Bosh, who finished ranked No. 13 in the 2002 ESPN 100, went on to be named Texas’ Mr. Basketball before going to Georgia Tech and winning ACC Rookie of the Year. He was also named to the All-ACC team after averaging 15.6 points a game. Bosh was picked fourth by the Toronto Raptors in the 2003 NBA draft.

In his 13-year NBA career, Bosh made 11 NBA All-Star games and won two NBA titles.

2. Julius Randle, Prestonwood Christian Academy Class of 2013

Julius Randle put up 32.5 points and 22.5 rebounds a game as a senior at Prestonwood Christian Academy. Getty Images

His case: Randle’s No. 30 jersey hangs in the rafters at Prestonwood Christian Academy after he snagged three state title rings during his reign. As a senior, he averaged 32.5 points and 22.5 rebounds a game and finished ranked No. 3 in the 2013 ESPN 100. Randle took home Co-MVP hardware at the Jordan Brand Classic before going to Kentucky, where he led the Wildcats to the Final Four, averaging 15 points and 10.4 rebounds a game. That earned him SEC Freshman of the Year and Final Four All-Tournament team honors.

Randle was picked seventh by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2014 NBA draft. Currently with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he has averaged 19 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his 11-year NBA career. Randle is a three-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA selection.

3. Marcus Smart, Edward S. Marcus High School Class of 2012

Marcus Smart starred at Oklahoma State after legendary run in high school, going 115-6 in three years. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Getty Images)

His case: Smart had a legendary high school run, leading the Marcus Marauders to a 115-6 record and two 5A state titles in three years. As a senior, Smart averaged 15.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and five assists a game, finished ranked No. 10 in the 2012 ESPN 100 and won his second Gatorade Player of the Year award for the state.

Smart went on to star at Oklahoma State, averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists a game over two seasons, claiming Big 12 Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. Smart, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, was selected sixth by the Boston Celtics in the 2014 NBA draft. Over his 11-year NBA career, he has won Defensive Player of the Year and earned three All-Defensive team selections.

4. T.J. Ford, Willowridge High School Class of 2001

T.J. Ford earned Naismith and Wooden Player of the Year honors after his sophomore season at Texas. Getty Images

His case: Ford was a schoolboy legend at Willowridge High, where he led the Eagles to a 75-1 record — including a 62-game winning streak — and back-to-back state titles in his junior and senior seasons. He finished ranked No. 10 in the 2001 ESPN 100 and averaged 12 points, 9.4 assists and 7.8 steals a game en route to claiming Texas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Ford, whose jersey was retired in Austin, went on to dominate at Texas, claiming National Freshman of the Year honors before leading the Longhorns to their first Final Four appearance since 1947 as a sophomore. Ford was named Naismith and Wooden Player of the Year after the season, averaging 15 points, 7.7 assists and two steals a game for the Longhorns.

He was selected eighth by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2003 NBA draft. Over eight NBA seasons, Ford averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 assists per game.

5. De’Aaron Fox, Cypress Lakes High School Class of 2016

De’Aaron Fox claimed Texas’ Gatorade Player of the Year award after averaging 32.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Getty Images)

His case: Fox put up big numbers for the Cypress Lakes Spartans, averaging 32.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.6 blocks a game en route to claiming Texas Gatorade Player of the Year. Fox, who finished ranked No. 6 in the 2016 ESPN 100, won Co-MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic before going to Kentucky and averaging 16.7 points, 4.6 assists, four rebounds and 1.5 steals a game and being named First Team All-SEC.

Fox went on to be drafted No. 5 by the Sacramento Kings in the 2017 NBA draft. In eight seasons in the league, he has been named Clutch Player of the Year, made an NBA All-Star team, led the league in steals and made an All-NBA team.

Girls

1. Brittney Griner, Chester W. Nimitz Senior High School Class of 2009

Griner recorded 52 dunks in 32 games for the Nimitz Cougars. Getty Images

Her case: Griner was a dominant force for the Nimitz Cougars, averaging 33 points, 15.5 rebounds, 11.7 blocks, 3.4 steals and 3.1 assists as a senior. She finished ranked No. 1 in the 2009 ESPNW 100. For her high school career, Griner totaled 3,114 points, 1,586 rebounds, 939 blocks, 268 steals and 198 assists. She claimed Texas Gatorade Player of the Year in that year and posted 52 dunks in 32 games.

She continued that dominance at Baylor where she was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Big 12 Player of the Year three times, Naismith and Wooden Player of the Year twice and led the Bears to the national title in 2012. Griner, who currently stars for the Atlanta Dream, was the No. 1 pick by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2013 WNBA draft. In 11 WNBA seasons, she has made 10 All-Star teams, won two league scoring titles, earned Defensive Player of the Year honors twice and captured a WNBA championship.

2. Ariel Atkins, Duncanville High School Class of 2014

Atkins played alongside fellow Texas natives and future WNBA players Recee Caldwell, Brooke McCarty — her future Longhorns teammate — and game MVP Brianna Turner in the 2014 McDonald’s Girls All-American Game. Getty Images

Her case: Atkins was a Lone Star State legend, leading the Duncanville Panthers to a 148-10 record over four years, including a 105-game winning streak and two UIL Class 5A state titles. Atkins, who finished ranked No. 4 overall in the 2014 ESPNW 100, was named Morgan Wootten Player of the Year as a senior. At Texas, Atkins was named All-Big 12 three times before being selected No. 7 by the Washington Mystics in the 2018 WNBA draft.

Now suiting up for the Chicago Sky, she has won one WNBA title in her seven seasons and was the first player in league history to make an All-Defensive team in each of her first five years.

3. Moriah Jefferson, Texas Home Educators Sports Association Class of 2012

Before teaming up with Breanna Stewart, the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2012, at UConn, Jefferson –ranked No. 2 — faced her in the 2012 McDonald’s All-American Game. Getty Images

Her case: Jefferson, who played five varsity seasons with the Texas Home Educators Sports Association (THESA) Riders as a homeschooled athlete, finished her illustrious high school career with five National Christian HomeSchool Basketball Championships (NCHBC) national titles. She also totaled 3,354 points, 825 rebounds and 728 steals.

She finished ranked No. 2 in the 2012 ESPNW 100 and went on to star at UConn where she helped the Huskies win four-consecutive national titles. During that run, Jefferson was named an All-American and Defensive Player of the Year.

She was selected second by the San Antonio Stars (now the Las Vegas Aces) in the 2016 WNBA draft. Jefferson last played for the Chicago Sky this season, which was her eighth season in the league.

4. Alexis Jones, MacArthur High School Class of 2012

After her sophomore season at Duke, Jones transferred to Baylor to be closer to home and debuted as a junior against UT-Arlington. Getty Images

Her case: Jones won back-to-back Texas Gatorade Player of the Year and Miss Texas Basketball awards as a junior and senior. She posted 22.8 points, seven rebounds, 5.9 assists and 4.4 steals a game in her senior campaign after leading the MacArthur Cardinal to a state title the year prior.

She finished ranked No. 3 in the 2012 ESPNW 100. In two seasons at Duke, Jones made the ACC All-Freshman Team and was named ACC Tournament MVP in 2013. She transferred to Baylor after her sophomore year and in two years in Waco, Jones was named First Team All-Big 12, Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and Big 12 Championship Most Outstanding Player. Jones was selected No. 12 by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2017 WNBA draft and won a championship in her rookie season with the team.

5. Tiffany Jackson, Duncanville High School Class of 2003

Jackson played for Team West in the second annual McDonald’s Girls All-American Game, which Team West won 99-72. Getty Images

Her case: Jackson led the Duncanville Panthers to a state title in 2003 and finished ranked No. 2 in the ESPNW 100 that year when she also won Texas Gatorade Player of the Year.

At Texas, Jackson became the only person in program history to post 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 steals and 150 blocks. She was a three-time All-American for the Longhorns and also won Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

She was picked fifth by the New York Liberty in the 2007 WNBA draft and played in 10 WNBA seasons.

Jackson died in 2022 at age 37 after a battle with cancer.