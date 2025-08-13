Plenty of elite managers have been moving around of late or taking a break, but who are the best in the men’s game in Europe? This list ranks the top 30, covering legends approaching the latter stages of their careers, rising stars just breaking through and everyone in between.

How did you go about compiling the top 30?

An initial group of around 50 managers was narrowed down to 30 before I asked some people working in the football industry — coaches, sporting directors, CEOs and chief scouts — for added input. In an effort to emulate how professional clubs consider a long list of managers for a new hire, the final 30 have been rated on six attributes and their total score constitutes the position.

• Coaching acumen: The ability to apply coaching principles to a match setting, physical preparation and in-game management.

• Style: The attractiveness of the footballing style. Entertainment value is paramount here, as is a manager’s capability to dictate the proceedings of a game in a proactive (as opposed to reactive, i.e., play on the break) manner. An attacking style will produce a higher score.

• People management: Motivational skills and the capacity to get maximum performance out of a squad. The degree to which players respond to and “play for” the manager.

• Communication: A manager’s ability to instil trust in their “project” internally, to club directors and players, and to the outside world (media, supporters). Their expertise of conveying a message clearly through well-chosen words and PR skills.

• History/achievements: Success and results. Though trophies are the main currency of achievement in football, other accomplishments such as winning promotion, getting teams out of relegation trouble, taking unlikely teams into Europe or overperforming despite minimal resources count, too.

• X factor: Ability to surprise and come up with new ideas. The likelihood of being considered for top jobs in the future. The resilience to bounce back from a poor run of results.

• Only managers with at least one full season in charge of a first team were considered (Inter Milan’s Cristian Chivu misses out), while those who have been out of work for one year or more (Zinedine Zidane, Xavi) were excluded. No national team managers were included as it’s not a true comparison with the domestic game.

• To keep the ranking as current as possible, past achievements (and X factor, which is arguably the least tangible category) are given less emphasis with ratings out of 10 instead of 20.

• When managers’ total scores are equal, the score for past achievements decides the rank. If still level, X factor breaks the tie.

• The terms “manager” and “head coach” have been used casually throughout the piece, but if you want my definition of either role, click here.

• All stats are correct as of Aug. 11.

Coaching acumen: 10/20

Style: 12/20

People management: 12/20

Communication: 11/20

History/achievements: 2/10

X factor: 4/10

TOTAL: 51/100

Named after Italy’s goalkeeping legend Dino Zoff, Toppmöller has had an unconventional road to the Eintracht Frankfurt dugout. A journeyman player who once had a stint at Manchester City without registering a minute of game time, he is also the son of Klaus Toppmöller, the eccentric coach who led Bayer Leverkusen to the Champions League final in 2002.

The 44-year-old began his managerial career in 2016 with F91 Dudelange in Luxembourg, where he achieved a historic feat by sealing qualification to the Europa League group stage, and that success paved the way for assistant roles under Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich and the Germany national team. But in 2023, he got the chance to step back into head coaching with Eintracht and steered them to third place in the Bundesliga last season, securing a spot in the Champions League.

Stylistically, Toppmöller favors tactical flexibility — frequently alternating between back-three and back-four systems in defense — and his teams are defined less by shape or numerical formations, but more by fluid transitions, high pressing, and rapid attacking turnovers. However, with two of his attacking stars, Omar Marmoush (Man City) and Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool), having made transfers to the Premier League, Toppmöller will need to tap into his knack for tactical adaptation and resourceful squad building this campaign.

Key stat: Eintracht Frankfurt had a high attacking efficiency last season and registered an xG of 65.1 and xGA of 48.0, producing a +17.1 xG differential, the second best in the Bundesliga.

Coaching acumen: 11/20

Style: 10/20

People management: 14/20

Communication: 12/20

History/achievements: 2/10

X factor: 3/10

TOTAL: 52/100

After early signs of potential at FC Porto and Wolves, a turbulent four-month stint at Tottenham four years ago set Nuno’s career on a downward trajectory, but he has enjoyed an impressive resurrection ever since. After steering Nottingham Forest to Premier League safety in 2023-24, Nuno orchestrated a superb campaign last season, keeping the club in the hunt for a Champions League spot until the final day and eventually finishing seventh to clinch their first European qualification (the UEFA Conference League) in three decades.

Nuno has molded Forest into one of the league’s most organized and tactically compact sides. Operating largely in a 4-2-3-1 formation, his team tends to maintain a disciplined low block — averaging just 40.8% possession, the third lowest in the division — but is clinical in transition with players thriving when space opens.

In attack, Forest focus heavily on directness, set pieces, and exploiting width. They frequently look to punish opponents with early crosses or underlaps after drawing opponents forward. Nuno’s philosophy favors structure over improvisation, but he allows his players to express their creativity as long as they are prepared to defend after a turnover.

Key stat: Nottingham Forest registered the highest number of clearances in the Premier League last season, with 249 in total, 23 more than any other side. This is a sign of a strong defensive culture.

28. David Moyes (62, Everton)

Coaching acumen: 12/20

Style: 9/20

People management: 14/20

Communication: 13/20

History/achievements: 3/10

X factor: 2/10

TOTAL: 53/100

Moyes will be remembered for his 10-month stint as Sir Alex Ferguson’s replacement at Manchester United in 2013-14, but his work at Everton before and after that stint has been persistently undervalued. Supporters welcomed him with open arms in January when he returned after seven years at West Ham United.

Stepping into a fractured club teetering on the brink — troubled by PSR constraints, uncertainty surrounding ownership and potential relegation — Moyes engineered a turnaround that was instantaneous and decisive. From his first weeks back, Everton’s energy returned and the team showed greater cohesion, looking much more organized. Crucially, Moyes instilled balance without overcomplicating things. He simplified defensive duties, re-established a narrow shape out of possession, and relied on quick vertical passes and physical presence in attack. By the end of the season, Everton had improved their points-per-game average from 0.61 under Sean Dyche to 1.61 under Moyes, ending the season safely in 13th.

Though he might no longer be a tactical innovator at this stage of his career, Moyes proved once again that structure, work ethic and clarity are still key components of top-level management. Equally, Everton’s revival was a reminder that simplicity, motivation and understandable instructions still matter.

Key stat: Everton conceded six goals in nine games away from home under Moyes, and embarked on a nine-match unbeaten streak (four wins and five draws) in the Premier League during his half-season tenure.

Coaching acumen: 11/20

Style: 13/20

People management: 12/20

Communication: 10/20

History/achievements: 2/10

X factor: 6/10

TOTAL: 54/100

Hürzeler was the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history when he joined Brighton in June 2024, and the move felt in keeping with their identity as one of the most forward-thinking clubs. Though appointing an untested 31-year-old whose only prior professional coaching experience was at St. Pauli might have seemed risky, the Seagulls judged the move as a well-calculated step rather than a gamble.

Remarkably adaptable and mature for a coach of his age, Hürzeler abandoned the 3-4-3 system he had favored and opted for a 4-2-3-1 to better suit his squad. The impact was immediate as he won the Premier League Manager of the Month award in August, becoming the youngest recipient.

Brighton’s performances last season reflect Hürzeler’s high-intensity approach to the game. They averaged the third-highest number of sprints per game in the Premier League and thrilled fans with an imposing, proactive style of football. Along the way, they secured prestigious victories over Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, and the campaign culminated in an impressive eighth-place finish — the club’s second-best showing in the Premier League.

Key stat: Brighton recorded the second-highest distance covered per match (average of 111.9 km), trailing only Ipswich.

Coaching acumen: 13/20

Style: 12/20

People management: 12/20

Communication: 7/20

History/achievements: 7/10

X factor: 4/10

Total: 55/100

Ten Hag’s success at Ajax from 2018 to 2022 (three Dutch titles and a spot in the UCL semifinals) seems a long time ago, but his turbulent 2½-year tenure at Manchester United didn’t deter Bayer Leverkusen from offering him a job to replace Xabi Alonso over the summer. Ten Hag’s time in England was fraught with criticism but brought two domestic trophies and a third-place league finish — a record that holds up relatively well in hindsight — as well as a 54.69% win percentage that puts him just above Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and below that of Jose Mourinho.

At Leverkusen, Ten Hag inherits a youthful, high-energy squad that isn’t far removed from the profile of his famous Ajax side. Though he’s expected to move away from the back-three setup favored by Alonso, the basis for an assertive, possession-based style is in place.

Few question Ten Hag’s tactical acumen or work on the training ground, yet his time at United exposed a vulnerability away from the pitch: communication. In a league where calm authority and the ability to deal with the media are expected, Ten Hag often undermined his message. Nonetheless, with a clearer alignment between his philosophy and the club’s footballing structure, Leverkusen might offer Ten Hag the platform to rebuild his reputation and reassert himself among Europe’s elite managers.

Key stat: In 2024 up to his dismissal, Ten Hag’s Man United conceded chances worth 52.5 xG, which is the second worst in the Premier League behind only West Ham (54.1), excluding promoted and relegated sides.

25. Marco Silva (48, Fulham)

Coaching acumen: 12/20

Style: 12/20

People management: 14/20

Communication: 11/20

History/achievements: 2/10

X factor: 5/10

TOTAL: 56/100

Silva, who has managed Everton and Hull City, has made a huge impact at Fulham. Since guiding the club back to the Premier League and establishing Fulham in mid-table, Silva has posted a record 1.36 points per game and a win rate of 38%, the highest of any Fulham manager at this level.

On the touchline, he remains one of the Premier League’s most engaged tacticians. He’s quick to respond to shifts in momentum, adjusting his pressing setup and tweaking the height of his 4-3-3 to balance control and threat. That flexibility is reflected in Fulham’s style: Capable of dominating possession — they ranked eighth last season with 52.3% — but equally dangerous on the break, they exploit width well and are one of the most unpredictable sides.

However, after four years, there’s a growing sense that Silva’s time with the club might be concluding. With only a year left on his contract, it wouldn’t be a shock if both parties view summer 2026 as a mutually convenient spot to part ways if nothing changes this season.

Key stat: Fulham delivered a league-high 158 crosses from open play in the 2024-25 Premier League season, comfortably the most of any team. Equally notable, 41% of their attacks came down the left flank, with Antonee Robinson and Alex Iwobi heavily involved.

Coaching acumen: 10/20

Style: 12/20

People management: 14/20

Communication: 12/20

History/achievements: 3/10

X factor: 5/10

Total: 56/100

After gaining managerial experience with Braga, Amorim’s four-year stint at Sporting CP set him apart as one of Europe’s brightest young coaches. But his move to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United in November put his career in reverse.

Though Amorim took over in challenging circumstances — midseason, with a squad in dire need of a rebuild — his return of 14 defeats, 6 draws and 7 losses in 27 Premier League fixtures (and a 38.1% win percentage in all competitions) paints a near-catastrophic picture. Tactically, he struggled to implement his favored 3-4-3 system and although the squad was not built for that formation, the absence of incremental cohesion over several months raises concerns.

Just as troubling was the deterioration of the Portuguese manager’s trademark management and communication qualities. By the end of the season, low on confidence and seemingly affected by the pressure, Amorim appeared downbeat, increasingly critical of his players and short on solutions as the club finished 15th in the Premier League — its worst-ever position. He had a chance to salvage an unlikely qualifying spot in the Champions League by reaching the Europa League final, but another lackluster performance against Tottenham saw another failure.

Unless he can deliver tangible progress and early-season results, his tenure might not stretch much further into the new campaign.

Key stat: Manchester United failed to score in 10 of the 25 Premier League matches under Amorim: a glaring sign of their attacking inefficiency.

23. Brendan Rodgers (52, Celtic)

Coaching acumen: 12/20

Style: 12/20

People management: 13/20

Communication: 13/20

History/achievements: 4/10

X factor: 3/10

TOTAL: 57/100

As one of the first modern coaches to embrace psychology, the former Liverpool and Leicester City manager is widely credited for his nuanced management, particularly for his clarity in communication and tactics. Indeed, the experienced 52-year-old remained faithful to his adaptable-yet-intricate 4-3-3 structure; his system emphasizes deep, possession-based buildups with full backs alternating between overlapping and underlapping roles. And he expects passes delivered at speed at correct angles.

Now in his second stint with Celtic, he won a second consecutive Scottish Premiership title (and fourth overall) last season, while also delivering the club’s first League Cup triumph of the decade, reaffirming an already well-established domestic superiority. But they couldn’t progress past Bayern Munich in the Champions League knockout phase.

With 12 months left on his contract, rumors of a potential return to England have begun to circulate. For now, however, Celtic remain under the stewardship of one of Britain’s most tactically astute and underrated managers.

Key stat: Celtic conceded just 26 goals across 38 Scottish Premiership matches in 2024-25, down from 30 the previous season and 34 the season before.

22. Ange Postecoglou (59, unattached)

Coaching acumen: 9/20

Style: 11/20

People management: 14/20

Communication: 15/20

History/achievements: 4/10

X factor: 4/10

TOTAL: 57/100

Postecoglou made his name in Australia, then with Celtic between 2021 and 2023, while his two-year tenure at Tottenham was as chaotic as it was captivating. Over a couple of wildly inconsistent seasons, Postecoglou oversaw a ride that oscillated from early optimism to midseason implosion, from thrilling attacking football to sustained defensive disarray. And it culminated in the club’s first European trophy in over four decades before he was sacked after finishing 17th in the Premier League.

His high-octane style and fearless approach brought some much-needed excitement, but a combination of relentless injuries and tactical stubbornness gradually compromised domestic results. Though he displayed some rare adaptability with more compact, disciplined setups in the latter European rounds, Postecoglou remained rooted in his core principles: relentless pressing, vertical passing and an aggressive defensive line. And, though exhilarating at times, the tactical simplicity left Spurs exposed against well-prepared opposition.

Still, his unwavering commitment earned him lasting respect. He maintained a good relationship with his players throughout, backed youth, and rarely diverted from his ideals. The charismatic Australian will no doubt find another high-profile job soon, and he’ll likely be welcomed by fans with a blend of excitement and trepidation.

Key stat: Spurs averaged 1.00 points per game in 2024-25, with 38 points (11 wins, 5 draws, 22 losses) from 38 matches.

21. Thiago Motta (42, unattached)

Coaching acumen: 11/20

Style: 12/20

People management: 14/20

Communication: 14/20

History/achievements: 2/10

X factor: 5/10

TOTAL: 58/100

After leading Bologna to the Champions League for the first time in 60 years in 2024-25, Motta showed why he is a compelling figure: tactically brave, authoritarian in style, and unafraid of confrontation. But his stock took a hit after a brief and troubled stint at Juventus. Appointed to lead a generational reset in Turin, he lasted just 10 months, departing with a points-per-game average of 1.67 — slightly below his tally at Bologna (1.68).

At Juve, Motta was tasked with implementing an ambitious tactical concept centered on controlling the central areas. His much-discussed (and self-titled) “2-7-2” structure — more conventionally a 4-1-4-1 — sought to overload the midfield, with inverted full backs and a goalkeeper initiating play in the style of a sweeper. But the tactical complexity seemed to overcomplicate rather than help; the team struggled to break down compact defenses and was vulnerable when losing possession. Eventually, Motta’s fate was sealed after humiliating back-to-back losses to Atalanta (4-0) and Fiorentina (3-0).

A youth-focused recruitment drive led by sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, who was also sacked a few months later, also backfired. Newly signed players failed to make an immediate impact, and tensions reportedly emerged between Motta and senior players, casting further doubt on the project. Though Juventus proved a misstep, his name will likely resurface quickly when the next big vacancy arises.

Key stat: The 29 Serie A matches managed by Motta yielded 52 points, but that was Juve’s worst points tally across a 29-game span in the past 13 years.

20. Massimiliano Allegri (57, AC Milan)

Coaching acumen: 14/20

Style: 11/20

People management: 13/20

Communication: 11/20

History/achievements: 6/10

X factor: 4/10

TOTAL: 59/100

One of the most experienced managers in Europe, Allegri has spent his career in Italy and has a decorated résumé: five Serie A titles with Juventus and two Champions League finals. His conservative style of play, though — based on compact defensive structures, limited room for individual creativity, and opportunistic counterattacks — has often drawn criticism for being boring, particularly in recent years.

Allegri was in charge of Milan from 2010 to 2014, winning his first Scudetto in 2010-11, and after two stints at Juve, he spent a year from the touchline before making a dramatic return to Milan this summer. His reappointment signals a pivot toward stability after a chaotic season in which Milan parted ways with two Portuguese head coaches, yet the decision to bring him back was met with lukewarm enthusiasm among supporters, many of whom questioned whether Allegri can offer anything but a “safety first” approach.

So, Allegri’s second stint at San Siro begins under pressure, with questions looming over his style more than substance. The modern game’s demand for more proactive, high-pressing football means that grinding out 1-0 wins might no longer be enough, and he faces a dual challenge: to secure Champions League qualification while reshaping the perceptions of his tactical judgment.

Key stat: Milan ended the 2024-25 season with an average xGA of 1.13 per match, which rates among the worst in Serie A. This is an indicator of how regularly they allowed high-quality chances, and a defensive weakness that Allegri must rectify.

Coaching acumen: 11/20

Style: 13/20

People management: 14/20

Communication: 13/20

History/achievements: 3/10

X factor: 6/10

TOTAL: 60/100

Best known for his 11 seasons at the center of Manchester City’s defense, Kompany has had only limited managerial experience with Anderlecht and Burnley, which made it somewhat shocking when Bayern chose him as their next boss in 2024. But his debut season can broadly be viewed as a success.

Taking over amid an identity crisis, Kompany earned plaudits for restoring order and direction at the club. His tactical clarity and calm presence helped steady the instability and silenced much of the initial skepticism. Bayern then reclaimed the Bundesliga title emphatically, though their UEFA Champions League exit against Inter Milan in the quarterfinals would have left a sense of missed opportunity.

Since taking over, Kompany has introduced a series of tactical refinements: Bayern’s center backs play with greater incision, showing an improved success rate at duels and more progressive passing; his full backs are deployed in systematic underlapping roles; and dominating central areas is a recurring theme, reflected in an average possession rate of 63%. Pressing remains intense, but he has also been more flexible in his demands to help Bayern control space and tempo more efficiently. But expectations are shifting. The Belgian has laid a solid foundation, but his second year will test whether he can turn early promise into sustained dominance at the highest level.

Key stat: Bayern topped the Bundesliga in pass accuracy (90%) and clean sheets (16), while also leading in duels won (1,648), which is proof of their technical superiority and competitive edge.

18. Roberto De Zerbi (46, Marseille)

Coaching acumen: 14/20

Style: 14/20

People management: 12/20

Communication: 10/20

History/achievements: 3/10

X factor: 7/10

TOTAL: 60/100

De Zerbi’s managerial career began in Italy, but really took off when he moved to Shakhtar Donetsk in 2021. His high-risk, high-reward brand of positional football put him firmly on the map during two mixed seasons at Brighton. Having been linked with top jobs at Chelsea and Manchester United, the Italian coach settled for an unlikely reset mission at Marseille in 2024, and he has had to navigate some choppy waters.

After a run of poor results and growing unrest from a demanding fanbase unconvinced by his “work in progress” statements, De Zerbi offered to resign last November after a dismal 3-1 loss at home to Auxerre. The resignation was ultimately not accepted and to his credit, De Zerbi doubled down on his philosophy to secure a second-place finish in Ligue 1, booking a return to the Champions League.

Along the way, there were thrilling highs: His side scored five goals in four separate league wins. And some humiliating defeats: 3-0 losses at home to PSG and Monaco. Still, Marseille have become one of the league’s most entertaining teams under De Zerbi, and the club’s passionate support will soon be demanding more than a top-four finish.

Key stat: Marseille averaged 63.2% possession over the 2024-25 Ligue 1 season, second only to PSG.

Coaching acumen: 12/20

Style: 12/20

People management: 15/20

Communication: 14/20

History/achievements: 2/10

X factor: 6/10

TOTAL: 61/100

After starting his managerial career in Denmark’s youth teams and then Brøndby, Frank spent seven years at Brentford, where he successfully transformed the club into an established Premier League outfit. Now, he has the opportunity to manage one of English football’s traditional giants, and though it is a significant step up, it is not an uncomfortable one.

Brentford often operated from a low or mid-block (with players behind the ball in defense), so Frank’s sides press with intensity — something that Spurs are used to doing under Ange Postecoglou. Meanwhile, Frank’s reputation for nurturing young talent (35% of Brentford’s playing time during his reign was given to U23 players) aligns with Spurs’ identity, and so does the makeup of the squad. Furthermore, his forward-thinking style — with tactical tweaks and innovation aplenty — might prove an antidote to the relatively one-dimensional attacking insistence of Postecoglou.

Balancing his measured approach with Spurs’ inherent desire to play on the front foot will be Frank’s first major test. The Danish coach might lack experience in the spotlight of a club the size of Tottenham, but his calm demeanor and level-headedness might be what’s needed.

Key stat: Last season, Brentford topped the Premier League rankings in xG per shot (0.15), reflecting Frank’s emphasis on crafting high-quality chances before pulling the trigger.

Coaching acumen: 15/20

Style: 11/20

People management: 14/20

Communication: 12/20

History/achievements: 6/10

X factor: 3/10

TOTAL: 61/100

As Simeone embarks on his 15th season in charge of Atlético Madrid, his position remains secure, but not without murmurs of discontent. After a fourth straight campaign without silverware, signs of Simeone fatigue have surfaced among sections of the media and fanbase. Last November, the Argentine marked his 700th match in charge with a rousing ovation at the Metropolitano, a testament to his legacy. Yet the essence of his football remains unchanged: reactive, built on defensive rigidity, physical intensity, and meticulous structure. For better or worse, Simeone’s philosophy endures … and looks unlikely to evolve.

Despite finishing 12 points adrift of LaLiga title winners Barcelona, Atlético’s 2024-25 campaign carried a lingering sense of “what might have been.” A remarkable 15-game winning streak across all competitions kept them firmly in contention until February, and only a controversial penalty shootout denied them a Champions League quarterfinal berth at the expense of city rivals Real Madrid.

For some, Simeone remains the ultimate safe pair of hands — guaranteeing competitiveness, a high minimum performance and a strong collective output. For others, his enduring emphasis on structure is increasingly seen as a ceiling to the club’s evolution, raising questions about whether Atlético can take the next step without changing course.

Key stat: Atlético recorded the most clean sheets in LaLiga, keeping the opposition out in 17 of their 38 matches.

Coaching acumen: 14/20

Style: 13/20

People management: 15/20

Communication: 13/20

History/achievements: 3/10

X factor: 5/10

TOTAL: 63/100

After the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)’s takeover in 2021, Newcastle became the richest club in the world and handed Howe the chance to lead one of the most ambitious projects in English football. As a result, he remains only a brief dip in form from renewed speculation about his future, but he has a lot of resilience. After gaining experience in two stints with Bournemouth and one year with Burnley, the 47-year-old has established himself as a respected operator at the elite level, composed in adversity and grounded in success.

Tactically, he favors a balanced approach, typically alternating between a 4-3-3 and a 4-2-3-1. Though many of his peers tend to represent more dogmatic approaches, Howe’s flexibility stands out. Newcastle can be erratic; capable of brilliance one week, borderline indifference the next. But the results speak for themselves. He strung together a nine-match winning run around the turn of the year, before a similar surge in March and April secured Champions League qualification on the final day. He also some leeway after ending Newcastle’s 70-year domestic trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup.

Key stat: Newcastle recorded the highest number of “smart passes” (a creative pass designed to break the opposition’s defensive line) in the Premier League with 110 (Man City were second with 103).

Coaching acumen: 14/20

Style: 13/20

People management: 14/20

Communication: 14/20

History/achievements: 4/10

X factor: 5/10

TOTAL: 64/100

Glasner’s first full Premier League campaign with Crystal Palace will go down as one of the most significant in the club’s history. Though the Eagles finished 12th — two places below their position from 2023-24 — the Austrian coach steered the club to its highest Premier League points total (53) and, more memorably, delivered its first major trophy with a deserved FA Cup triumph over Manchester City.

Having managed at SV Ried, LASK, VfL Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, some worried that the intensity of the Premier League might lead to him struggling. But rather than sticking rigidly to the intense high-pressing style that has defined his managerial career, the 50-year-old adopted a more pragmatic tactical approach. Though pressing remains integral, Palace often sit deeper, with central midfielders responding well to cover more ground in his favored 3-4-2-1 formation.

Glasner’s Palace are a tough group, especially on the road, and recorded a higher points-per-game average away from Selhurst Park than at home (1.47 vs 1.32), underlining its resilience and tactical discipline. Glasner’s impact extended beyond results as the manager’s tactical clarity, communication, and management have seen Eberechi Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Adam Wharton flourish.

Key stat: Palace led the Premier League in interceptions with 1,728, a clear sign of the focus and alertness Glasner has installed throughout the team.

Coaching acumen: 13/20

Style: 13/20

People management: 15/20

Communication: 14/20

History/achievements: 3/10

X factor: 7/10

TOTAL: 65/100

Iraola, who had coached AEK Larnaca, Mirandés and Rayo Vallecano before taking over Bournemouth two years ago, is one of Europe’s most promising managers. After a bright first season, he led the club to its highest Premier League points tally (56), equaling its best final position (ninth) despite an enduring injury crisis.

Installing an energetic, high-pressing style, the Spanish manager is known for his ability to swiftly integrate players into his 4-2-3-1 setup. Thanks to the clarity of roles — front-footed play, final-third overloads, box-to-box intensity, and progressive passing — new arrivals adapt quickly, and the system’s effectiveness and relative simplicity help players thrive.

Iraola can claim credit for increasing the transfer value of stars such as Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen, who both departed for a combined £100 million this summer. But the manager is also the most obvious young boss in the Premier League destined to join a bigger club. It feels more like a matter of when, not if, Bournemouth’s resolve to keep him will face a serious test.

Key stat: Bournemouth ranked as the Premier League’s most aggressive pressing side in 2024-25, with a league-best 9.1 PPDA (passes allowed per defensive action) just ahead of Liverpool (9.8) and Arsenal (10.1). The figure highlights how quickly Iraola’s side disrupts an opponent’s buildup play.

12. Enzo Maresca (45, Chelsea)

Coaching acumen: 14/20

Style: 14/20

People management: 14/20

Communication: 13/20

History/achievements: 5/10

X factor: 7/10

TOTAL: 67/100

In only two years as a head coach, Maresca has become one of European football’s most promising young tacticians. After retiring in 2017, he gained managerial experience with Manchester City’s academy before taking the top job at Parma, then returned to City to become one of Pep Guardiola’s assistant managers for a year. But Maresca was always destined for bigger things and, after guiding Leicester City to the Championship title in 2023-24 with a possession-heavy style, he got the job at Chelsea and delivered them back to the UEFA Champions League, while securing two pieces of silverware: the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The final of the Club World Cup truly marked Maresca’s arrival at the top level. Against a heavily favored Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea executed a precise and tactically superb performance based on compact defending that denied the European champions space. The Blues didn’t sit back, though; they took the initiative from the first minute, exploiting PSG’s structural gaps, and, in his first major audition, Maresca demonstrated his ability to motivate his players.

While remaining faithful to the positional principles instilled by his mentor Guardiola, Maresca is gradually crafting a more pragmatic and compact interpretation of the philosophy at Chelsea. That pragmatism drew criticism early in his first season — particularly over the restricted attacking license given to his full backs — but those concerns have abated, and he faces pressure to turn the big-spending club into a credible Premier League title challenger.

Key stat: Chelsea used a record 39 players last season, a testament to the club’s ambitious recruitment drive and Maresca’s strategic squad rotation across multiple competitions.

Coaching acumen: 14/20

Style: 14/20

People management: 15/20

Communication: 13/20

History/achievements: 6/10

X factor: 5/10

TOTAL: 67/100

With three UEFA Europa League titles at Sevilla, another with Villarreal, and a Ligue 1 title with PSG, Emery has built an impressive track record across varying budgets and club profiles. He is famously fixated on details: sessions often feature reconstructed match scenarios, repeated to the point of obsession, to ensure players internalize patterns and a high level of game intelligence. His philosophy is well-established; an aggressive, high-pressing structure built on quick regaining of the ball to catch the opposition off balance.

But last season might have been a slight step backward. The Basque tactician led Villa to a remarkable fourth-placed finish the previous year, finally earning widespread Premier League acclaim after a difficult stint at Arsenal. Villa fell just short of maintaining their Champions League status after a troubled start led to a sixth-place finish.

Villa’s first European adventure since 1982 was undoubtedly a highlight as they reached the quarterfinals and pushed eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain in a thrilling doubleheader. But Villa will face a Europa League campaign next season, instead. Though at least they have the coach to succeed in it.

Key stat: Villa led the Premier League with 17 goals from substitutes in 2024-25, a clear nod to Emery’s tactical acumen and squad depth.

10. Ernesto Valverde (61, Athletic Club)

Coaching acumen: 15/20

Style: 14/20

People management: 17/20

Communication: 13/20

History/achievements: 6/10

X factor: 4/10

TOTAL: 69/100

In his third stint as Athletic Club manager, the 61-year-old secured a fourth-place finish in LaLiga last season, the club’s best in 27 years, and qualification for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2014 — despite losing to a struggling Manchester United side in the Europa League semifinals. It’s a well-earned accomplishment for the ex-Barcelona manager who lasted only 2½ years at Camp Nou, despite winning two LaLiga titles and a Copa del Rey.

Valverde has attracted praise for his tactical sophistication and excellent management skills, valuing discipline, respect and unity. His influence on the team is clear, and Athletic combine a solid defensive structure with quick, direct attacks, often varying their tactical approach (4-3-3/4-2-3-1) depending on the opponent.

In big games, Valverde tends to ask his side to sit deeper, drawing in the opposition and pouncing in transition. But against lesser sides, he wants his players to impose themselves more on the game, pressing high and dominating possession. This year, once again, Valverde proved why he’s one of the most trusted, respected figures in the Spanish game.

Key stat: Athletic Club conceded just 29 league goals in 2024-25, the best defensive record in LaLiga.

9. Gian Piero Gasperini (67, AS Roma)

Coaching acumen: 17/20

Style: 14/20

People management: 15/20

Communication: 14/20

History/achievements: 6/10

X factor: 5/10

TOTAL: 71/100

Gasperini made his name at Genoa before a three-month stint at Inter Milan in 2011 forced him to rebuild his career. And rebuild it he did. A revolutionary nine-year tenure at Atalanta changed the standing of the Bergamo club. When he arrived in 2016, Atalanta were fighting relegation; when he left this summer, they were one of Serie A’s elite sides after finishing in the top four six times. Under his stewardship, the club became a household name in Europe, too as Gasperini masterminded memorable Champions League nights and brought home the UEFA Europa League trophy in 2024.

Despite operating with a relatively modest budget, Gasperini’s high-energy football turned Atalanta into one of Europe’s most intriguing teams. Typically set up in his signature 3-4-2-1 formation, they became synonymous with an intense pressing game, bold attacking movement and relentless take-ons in every area of the pitch. And his coaching was hands-on and obsessive: training-ground intensity, tactical discipline, and peak fitness were nonnegotiables.

Gasperini, 67, faces perhaps his toughest task. Roma, weighed down by high expectations and internal volatility, turned to the veteran to replace Claudio Ranieri and lead them back to the top. “I need a significant challenge,” he said on arrival. And he will get one.

Key stat: Serie A matches involving Gasperini’s Atalanta produced a stunning 3.1 goals per match during his nine years in charge.

8. Simone Inzaghi (49, Al Hilal)

Coaching acumen: 16/20

Style: 14/20

People management: 15/20

Communication: 14/20

History/achievements: 6/10

X factor: 7/10

TOTAL: 72/100

Inzaghi built his career at Lazio before taking it to the next level at Inter Milan with a Serie A title, two Coppa Italia trophies and two Champions League finals in four years. He is viewed as one of the most decisive managers under pressure, but a late collapse cost him of another title in the penultimate round last season, while a semifinal defeat to Milan in the Coppa Italia (and Supercoppa) and humbling 5-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final had him coming up short in 2024-25.

Still, the consistency of his tactical approach — a disciplined 3-5-2 built on a strong defensive spine, indefatigable wing backs offering width and directness, a midfield trio typically featuring one deep pivot and two runners, and a compatible duo up front — helped Inter reach new heights.

Some critics pointed to an over-reliance on his system, arguing he lacked flexibility at key moments. But Inzaghi departed for Saudi side Al Hilal with his reputation largely intact and clearly has a thirst for a new challenge as he said on arrival: “I want to change my way of thinking, my style of play and try new things.”

Key stat: Inter began their Champions League campaign with five consecutive clean sheets, matching a feat previously achieved only by Juventus (2004-05) and Manchester United (2010-11).

7. Antonio Conte (56, Napoli)

Coaching acumen: 16/20

Style: 14/20

People management: 15/20

Communication: 14/20

History/achievements: 7/10

X factor: 7/10

TOTAL: 73/100

Conte, who had won five league titles across stints with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan, was widely written off after his departure from Tottenham in 2023. Yet, to the surprise of many, he returned to guide Napoli to the Serie A title in his first season in charge, with the intensity and tactical ingenuity that defined his early career.

What makes the achievement even more remarkable is that Napoli’s squad was in the midst of a serious revamp, with star striker Victor Osimhen on loan to Galatasaray after falling out with the club and the January departure of winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain. Instead of complaining, Conte put his faith in Romelu Lukaku up front and successfully reinvented former Man United midfielder Scott McTominay into a goal-scoring No. 8 / No. 10 hybrid.

Having built his career on defensive solidity and a disciplined midfield, Conte’s flexibility stood out as much as his motivational skills last season. Though his trademark 3-5-2 and 3-4-3 systems were often used, he wasn’t afraid to switch to an adventurous 4-3-3 when wanting to overwhelm the opposition. And that willingness to adapt, coupled with his relentless demand for intensity, won Napoli an unlikely Scudetto and put him back among the elite coaches in Europe.

Key stat: McTominay was a bit-part player at Manchester United, but he scored 12 goals and picked up six assists for Napoli and was rewarded with the Serie A MVP award.

6. Mikel Arteta (43, Arsenal)

Coaching acumen: 16/20

Style: 16/20

People management: 17/20

Communication: 15/20

History/achievements: 4/10

X factor: 7/10

TOTAL: 75/100

Arteta finished his playing career at Arsenal in 2016 and, after training as assistant coach under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, he was back to manage the Gunners three years later. Now, into his seventh season at the helm, the question remains whether he can finally turn consistency into silverware — so far, the Spaniard has delivered only a single FA Cup trophy, despite three consecutive second-place Premier League finishes.

Arteta’s tenure can be framed in two ways. One view is that he stabilized the club in the turbulent years after Arsene Wenger’s departure by delivering a high minimum standard. The other, harsher, stance is that he has fallen short for a team with Arsenal’s resources and ambitions, and has shown that the pressure gets to him when the final run-in nears.

Borrowing from the tactical playbook of Guardiola, with his inverted full backs (usually converted from center back) cutting infield, Arteta has evolved his 4-1-2-3 formation, and the side shifted seamlessly between aggressive pressing and patient mid- to low-block shapes depending on the opponent last season. Formidable in defense, as evidenced by them conceding the fewest goals in the league (34), their set-piece proficiency at the other end has also become a key quality, thanks in part to specialist coach Nicolas Jover.

But this season is make-or-break for Arteta. Dealing with the pressure and breaking down compact defenses more frequently will be crucial if Arsenal are to take the final step. And expectations are high after the club finally addressed key squad gaps in the transfer market — notably signing a long-awaited No. 9 striker, Viktor Gyökeres, who should provide the cutting edge they have lacked.

Key stat: Kai Havertz was the club’s top scorer in 2024-25 with just nine Premier League goals, the first time a member of the Arsenal squad failed to reach double figures in over 100 years.

5. Hansi Flick (60, Barcelona)

Coaching acumen: 16/20

Style: 16/20

People management: 16/20

Communication: 15/20

History/achievements: 7/10

X factor: 6/10

TOTAL: 76/100

The reception to Flick’s appointment in Barcelona last summer was lukewarm, but the former Bayern Munich coach, who won the Champions League title (2019-20), quickly found a formula that merged the club’s possession-based DNA (69.1% last season) with his intense, high-pressing philosophy in flexible 4-3-3 formation that often mutated into a 4-2-3-1.

The results were emphatic. Relying on rapid-ball recoveries in advanced zones, once possession was regained, Barcelona attacked with direct passing and quick movement. And it worked. Flick delivered a domestic double and guided the team to the Champions League semifinals, all against the backdrop of ongoing financial turbulence and sky-high expectations. Furthermore, he stayed true to the club’s philosophy by entrusting youth, maximizing the talents of such La Masia graduates as Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde and Pau Cubarsi.

Perhaps most symbolic of Flick’s impact last season were the four victories in El Clásico against rivals Real Madrid — three of them comeback wins — when Barcelona averaged four goals per game. Those performances encapsulated the German’s in-game leadership and the collective belief he has instilled in a side that looks reinvigorated from the Xavi era.

Key stat: Barcelona forced 289 offsides in 57 games, the most in Europe’s top leagues, by way of a superbly coordinated high line. It says all one needs to know about Flick’s pressing philosophy.

Coaching acumen: 15/20

Style: 16/20

People management: 17/20

Communication: 16/20

History/achievements: 6/10

X factor: 7/10

TOTAL: 77/100

Alonso had barely retired from his playing career in 2017 before his managerial expertise was being lauded at the Real Sociedad ‘B’ team (2019-2022) and then with Bayer Leverkusen (2022-2025). But it was the fairytale double of 2023-24, including an unbeaten Bundesliga season, that set him apart from his peers and put him on the path to getting the Real Madrid job this summer.

Alonso is strongly associated with a back three in defense, but has shown an ability to adapt. His preferred setup at Leverkusen was a 3-4-1-2 — built around ball-playing center backs, dynamic wing backs and multiple attacking reference points — yet he proved last season that he is equally comfortable deploying a 4-2-3-1. His sides are generally possession-oriented (56% average last season), but the key is their assertiveness in the crucial moments after regaining the ball and the variety of their attacks, using pace in wide areas and incisive direct passes through the middle as weapons.

Physically, his teams are superbly conditioned; the players are capable of sustaining a high-pressing rhythm and end-to-end sprints over 90 minutes. And though it is too early to tell whether he will persist with a three-man backline at Madrid, the FIFA Club World Cup suggested he is willing to experiment. His next challenge will be how to manage a squad of world-class stars.

Key stat: Leverkusen went unbeaten for 34 straight away games in the league under Alonso, setting club and Bundesliga records, while he left with a remarkable 2.17 points per game across his 94 matches.

Coaching acumen: 18/20

Style: 16/20

People management: 17/20

Communication: 17/20

History/achievements: 9/10

X factor: 7/10

TOTAL: 84/100

With his success at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City over the past two decades, Guardiola remains football’s ultimate managerial rockstar and has defined the game in silverware (39 trophies) and stylistic influence. However, last season presented him with some unforeseen challenges.

During a 13-game stretch, City won just once, including five consecutive defeats, among them heavy losses to Sporting CP (Champions League) and Spurs (Carabao Cup). For a manager with 12 league titles (six at City) and three Champions League trophies (two with Barcelona), such a slump — albeit in the face of an injury crisis that cost him Ballon d’Or winner Rodri for almost the whole season — was not just unprecedented but also the first time that real doubt was cast about his managerial abilities.

After some hefty January spending, City rallied to finish third in the Premier League, but their meek Champions League knockout-phase playoff exit against Real Madrid and a tame FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace — similar to their lackluster showing against Manchester United a year earlier — proved symbolic of the club’s campaign.

Though Guardiola has grown more pragmatic, the main exponent of tiki-taka short passing and heavy-possessional/positional play has had to evolve as the game becomes more direct. “Today, modern football is not positional,” he said earlier this season. “You have to ride the rhythm.” But great managers have to move with the times, so now he has to draw on all of his experience and signature lateral thinking to restore City’s status as one of world football’s defining forces.

Key stat: City conceded 62 goals across all competitions in 2024-25, surpassing the previous worst defensive record during his eight-year spell at City (60).

2. Arne Slot (46, Liverpool)

Coaching acumen: 17/20

Style: 18/20

People management: 18/20

Communication: 19/20

History/achievements: 6/10

X factor: 7/10

TOTAL: 85/100

The notion that Jürgen Klopp would be an impossible act to follow at Liverpool was quickly dispelled as Slot set about imprinting his vision last season. The 46-year-old — previously successful at AZ Alkmaar and an Eredivisie winner with Feyenoord (2022-23) — defied concerns about his lack of experience outside the Netherlands by constructing a team that suffered only its second Premier League defeat in April on the way to the title.

Slot’s approach retained the core pressing principles of his predecessor, but introduced a more structured attacking phase to his 4-3-3 formation. Though Klopp prized the immediacy of exploiting defensive disarray after a turnover, Slot allows for more circulation of the ball after it is won back — though, oddly, Liverpool’s possession rate has dropped from 60.9% to 57.1% under him.

A master of strategy as well as tactics, Slot’s decision to relieve star forward Mohamed Salah of certain defensive tasks allowed the 33-year-old to conserve energy and maintain sharpness in the final third. That adjustment proved invaluable as he bagged 32 goals in 54 games in all competitions. Equally inspired was Slot’s idea of moving Ryan Gravenberch into a deeper midfield role, rather than forcing through a late signing after Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi turned them down.

Clinching the Premier League title in his first season was as much a statement triumph for Slot as it was a touch of genius from the Liverpool hierarchy that appointed him. With several players added to the squad this summer at a cost of over £200m, and possibly more to follow, the next challenge will be to transfer his success to the European stage.

Key stat: Liverpool amassed a total of 199 key passes in the Premier League last season, 27 ahead of Chelsea, who came second. Liverpool also registered the most shots on goal (610).

Coaching acumen: 17/20

Style: 18/20

People management: 18/20

Communication: 18/20

History/achievements: 7/10

X factor: 8/10

TOTAL: 86/100

As a manager, Luis Enrique will be remembered for the incredible five trophies he delivered while in charge of Barcelona in 2015, but that year was also the last time he lifted the Champions League. Now, Enrique can reflect on another near-flawless campaign at the helm of Paris Saint-Germain, having delivered the club’s long-awaited first European title as part of a Treble with a relatively young squad.

The former Spain boss masterminded PSG’s success via his signature possession-heavy, fluid attacking football, with constant overloads in wide areas forming the backbone of the team’s attacking dominance. Off the ball, PSG pressed aggressively in a 4-3-3 formation that regularly turned into a 3-2-5 in possession, suffocating opponents in their half with collective discipline and ferocious work rate.

This historic season wasn’t just a tactical vindication for Enrique, but a personal triumph. Long considered a great coach, he was overlooked for the top jobs after leaving the Spain national team in December 2022 before landing at PSG in July 2023. And he has shown why he’s such an extraordinary tactician and an inspiring leader.

Key stat: PSG averaged 111.99km distance covered per match, a testament to the outstanding discipline and work rate Luis Enrique has instilled.