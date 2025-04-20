



The Trump administration on Saturday released the rap sheets and photos of alleged Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members detained in Texas who the administration is trying to deport.

The suspects of the violent Venezuelan gang were going to be deported using the recently reinstated Alien Enemies Act of 1798 before the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruled Saturday morning against deportations under the 18th century law.

In a decision in favor of the American Civil Liberties Union, the administration was barred from removing Venezuelans held in Texas’ Bluebonnet Detention Center “until further order of this court.”

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented from the majority opinion.

SCOTUS previously ruled the president could conduct deportations under the Alien Enemies Act as long as suspected illegal aliens were afforded due process to challenge their removal from the U.S.

“These are some of the TdA gang members detained in Texas that we are trying to deport,” a senior Trump administration official told Fox News.

TdA, designated a foreign terrorist organization Feb. 20 by the Department of State, has thousands of members, many of whom the White House says have unlawfully infiltrated the U.S. and are “undertaking hostile actions against the United States.”

Photos released by the administration of suspected TdA members who made the list show various tattoos, weapons, jewelry and money.

Officials also noted each suspected member’s prior criminal convictions and current charges.

Here are some of the Bluebonnet Detention Center inmates the White House claims are Venezuelan citizens and confirmed TdA members who would have been deported:

Romero-Gonzalez has pending criminal charges for three counts of assault, crimes against a person and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to officials.

Photos appear to show Romero-Gonzalez in a sports car with an expensive watch and a large amount of cash, various tattoos. In one photo, Romero-Gonzalez is holding a gun while wearing a reflective work vest.

Parades-Worwa is facing criminal charges for aggravated assault with a weapon and pointing and presenting guns at a person, according to the Trump administration.

Photos appear to show a number of Parades-Worwa’s tattoos.

Andrade-Vargas is facing criminal charges for larceny and dangerous drugs, according to officials.

Photos appear to show various tattoos, including one above Andrade-Vargas’ left eyebrow.

Rosales-Ceballos was convicted of criminal flight to avoid prosecution.

He has also been charged with alien smuggling and resisting an officer.

A photo appears to show a large tattoo on Rosales-Ceballos’ neck behind his right ear.

Rendon-Garcia is facing criminal charges for drug possession and possession of dangerous drugs, according to the Trump administration.

Photos appear to show one of Rendon-Garcia’s tattoos with a date below it.

Daza-Segura was convicted of criminal burglary and larceny, according to officials.

Photos appear to show various tattoos, including “VIDA” on Daza-Segura’s knuckles.

Rodriguez-Tovar has multiple criminal convictions including hit-and-run, battery, possession of stolen property, driving under the influence and shoplifting, according to the Trump administration.

He also has pending charges for battery, resisting an officer, simple assault and driving under the influence.

Photos appear to show an electronic device with “T.D.A.” and “Venezuela” written on it.

Omana is facing criminal charges for aggravated assault with a weapon, according to officials.

Photos appear to show social media posts of Omana holding a gun and throwing up alleged gang signs.

Cardenas-Bravo is facing criminal charges for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, child neglect with great bodily harm, resisting an officer with violence, domestic violence battery, carrying a concealed gun and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the Trump administration.





