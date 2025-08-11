Colombian rapper Maluma stopped a concert in Mexico City to chastise one of his own fans for bringing her infant to his show and exposing the tyke to high decibel levels.

The performer, who is nearing the end of his “+Pretty +Dirty World Tour,” stopped rapping after spotting the fan holding up a baby and dancing.

In what’s become viral social media video from Palacio de los Deportes over the weekend, Maluma asked the baby’s age and was told a year.

“Do you think it’s a good idea to bring a baby who’s a year old to a concert where the decibels are so f—ing high and the sound is so loud?” Maluma said in Spanish.

As Maluma spoke, the crowd booed in potential disapproval of his judgmental statement.

“I’d like to know what he’s doing here. Next time protect his ears or something,” said Maluma, who appeared to win the cheering crowd back to his side when talking about the child’s welfare.

“It’s an act of irresponsibility by you, you’re swaying him as if he were a toy, that boy does not want to be there.”

The artist said he’d never being a his young child, Paris, to a show with this kind of volume.

“Truly. I’m telling you with love and with utmost respect, now that I’m a dad,” he said. “Me, I wouldn’t bring Paris to a concert. So for the next one, be a little more conscious.”

The tour wraps up with shows on Friday and Saturday in Zapopan, in the Mexican state of Jalisco.