Sexyy Red’s fans were sent reeling after the leak of the rapper’s alleged sex tape on her Instagram story.

The Pound Town rapper is set to begin her first headlining tour on October 16. She has also been out and about promoting her new songs recently and has been chronicling all of her adventures on her Instagram. However, in a carousel of her Instagram stories, fans spotted what they say was a sex tape. Sexyy Red’s alleged NSFW clip has now been leaked on other platforms.

Photo by Derek White/Getty Images

Sexyy Red accidentally ‘leaks’ a sex tape to her Instagram

Several fans took to Twitter on Thursday, October 5th stating that they had just seen a sex tape of Sexyy Red on her Instagram stories. Many said that the songstress had accidentally leaked the tape herself in her social media posts.

Some fans complained about how the tape was all over their timelines, although it now seems to have been deleted from both her Instagram stories and Twitter. However, screenshots from the alleged tape are going around on Twitter. The most shared screenshot shows the rapper lying on the bed with her eyes closed with a giant pink head wrap.

In the past 24 hours, Sexyy Red has shared several stories on her Instagram. Most of them are reposts of her fan’s posts and some are snippets of her new music video. The SkeeYee singer is yet to speak up about her alleged leaked tape.

HITC and GRV Media have reached out to Sexyy Red for comment on the tape leak controversy.

Amid the social media frenzy surrounding her leaked tape, Sexyy Red took to Twitter seemingly commenting on the leak.

The 25-year-old rapper wrote in a tweet, “I’m so heartbroken anybody that knows me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sh*t like that.”

However, she has not commented on the alleged tape leak on her Instagram.

Fans react to Sexyy Redd’s tape

Fans had a lot to say about Sexyy Red’s “tape.” Most fans had the most hilarious reactions to it.