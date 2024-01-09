



Dennis Schröder is in the first year of a solid two-year, $26 million deal, with the Toronto Raptors, but the point guard had a chance at a bigger pay day a few years ago. It was reported in 2021 that Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million extension in his first year playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Fans have since criticized Schröder’s decision, as the veteran could have made substantially more money by staying in Los Angeles. However, the 30-year-old claims that his representation at the time advised him to turn down the offer.

“And I would have signed it,” Schröder said, via Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. “I would never just leave money on the table. My mom didn’t raise me that way.”

Raptors guard Dennis Schröder admits he should not have turned down a lucrative extension with the Lakers. Rick Osentoski/USA Today network

At the time, Schröder was represented by Alex Saratsis of Octagon, but has since changed his agent to Mark Bartlestein of Priority Sports.

After that year in Los Angeles, Schröder signed a one-year, $5.9 million deal with the Boston Celtics, then was traded to the Houston Rockets midseason before returning to the Lakers on a one-year, $2.6 million deal in 2022-23. Schröder had a solid season in Los Angeles last year, allowing him to get his current two-year deal with the Raptors.

Schröder has played in 36 games for the Raptors this year, averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 assists per game.



