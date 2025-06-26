Collin Murray-Boyles shook his head when his name was called at the NBA Draft, appearing to let out a curse word.

But Murray-Boyles said he wasn’t disappointed, just in disbelief when the Toronto Raptors selected him ninth overall on Wednesday and quickly cleared the air when he spoke with media shortly after.

“What I said was not a bad thing by any means,” laughed Murray-Boyles, noting that Toronto was the first team he had worked out for after declaring for the draft. “I’m just very thankful for it. That was a surreal moment to hear my name called by this organization that has a good history and have really good players right now.

“It was a crazy moment. Obviously, thankful for the opportunity that they’re giving me and taking it full on and ready to do whatever it takes and whatever they need me to do.”

General manager Bobby Webster said he didn’t interpret Murray-Boyles’s initial reaction to being drafted by the Raptors as a sign the 20-year-old was disappointed to be headed to Toronto.

“A lot of teams will tell the players that they are getting picked, (but we don’t) so I don’t think he knew,” said Webster. “I think it was truly a reaction to it happening.”