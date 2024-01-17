



The Indiana Pacers are acquiring forward Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors for Bruce Brown Jr. and three first-round picks, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports. Indiana will also send Jordan Nworu to the Raptors, and the New Orleans Pelicans are involved as a third team, trading Kira Lewis to Toronto, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Siakam has spent his entire eight-year career in Toronto but is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The 29-year-old is currently averaging 22.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, the fifth straight season that Siakam has produced over 20 points a game.

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is being traded to the Indiana Pacers. Kiyoshi Mio/USA TODAY Sports

Indiana has been one of the best stories of the season, as the Pacers are currently 23-17 and hold the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.








