A rare and critically endangered sea turtle named Rhossi is stuck thousands of miles from home—thanks, in part, to a decision made in Washington.

According to The Independent, Rhossi, a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle native to the Gulf of Mexico, washed up cold-stunned on the coast of northern Wales in 2023.

After months of rehabilitation at Anglesey Sea Zoo, he’s ready to go home. But international turtle repatriation efforts have been frozen—literally and politically.

The delay is the result of aid cuts implemented by the Trump administration, which halted all foreign development funding for at least three months, including Support for the Marine Turtle Conservation Fund. That program had been key in helping Rhossi return to US waters, and now his journey is indefinitely delayed.

“It’s very, very frustrating,” said Frankie Hobro, director of the Anglesey Sea Zoo. “Animal species don’t understand politics, they don’t understand boundaries and borders.” The zoo had previously succeeded in repatriating another Kemp’s ridley turtle, Tally, back to the US in 2023. This time, the process has been abruptly disrupted, despite a successful track record and strong international partnerships.

UK conservationists are now exploring alternative options, such as working with Mexican Conservation teams. Still, the situation raises urgent questions about how political decisions can deeply impact cross-border environmental work—and the animals caught in the middle of it.

If we want to protect vulnerable species like Rhossi, we need to Support Conservation work free from politics and profit motives. Donate to global animal rescue efforts, avoid products that harm marine life, and consider a plant-based lifestyle that reduces ocean Pollution and habitat destruction. Every small choice matters when creatures like Rhossi are depending on us.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 1 April 2025. Lead Image: Image Credit :Tetsuo Arada/Shutterstock.



What you can do

Wildlife continues to face threats, which include hunting, poaching, illegal trade in animal products, habitat loss as well as a rapidly changing climate.

Become a Wildlife Champion today by supporting our conservation partners with a monthly donation as little as $1.