Image: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Web3 technology firm Open World to explore blockchain-powered travel rewards, making the UAE emirate the first destination to adopt a tokenised tourism loyalty programme.

Announced during Arabian Travel Market 2025, the partnership aims to integrate Web3 technologies into the tourism sector through curated digital experiences, personalised offers, and blockchain-based reward tokens for tourism spending.

The agreement signals Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to targeting tech-savvy global travellers with innovative, digital-first experiences.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism’s bold leap into the future

“This is a bold leap into the future of travel,” said Raki Phillips, CEO of RAKTDA. “As the first destination to develop a tokenised rewards programme of this kind, we are not only drawing a new mega-audience to Ras Al Khaimah but also reinforcing our position as a destination of the future — one that embraces innovation, inclusivity, and immersive travel.”

The rewards initiative will also offer secure digital transactions across the Ras Al Khaimah tourism ecosystem and access to exclusive events.

By leveraging blockchain, RAKTDA hopes to enhance visitor engagement and drive loyalty, particularly among younger demographics in key source markets including North America, the UK, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Known for its natural diversity — from beaches and mangroves to deserts and the Hajar mountains — Ras Al Khaimah aims to become a digital playground for travellers, complementing physical attractions with next-generation loyalty and rewards.

Matt Shaw, CEO of Open World, said: “We are thrilled to bring our Web3 expertise and global network to this game-changing partnership with RAKTDA. By tokenising travel, we can create more rewarding and interactive experiences that will resonate with millions worldwide. Ras Al Khaimah is setting a new benchmark for what tourism can be in the digital age.”

The project will also engage stakeholders across the tourism supply chain — hotels, airlines, and attractions — in flexible partnerships designed to drive off-peak visitation, increase spending, and generate new revenue opportunities.

RAKTDA’s move into blockchain aligns with its broader strategy to establish the emirate as a leading global destination by embracing digital innovation and agile, public-private collaboration.