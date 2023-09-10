RASEC MARC recently set up a studio in Los Angeles, California and quickly made an impact. Artists have been flocking to Rasec Marc because he creates masterpiece after masterpiece. Rasec Marc made his first wave of impact through a song called “Sayo Na” that is in collaboration with the master balladeer Kenneth Laurente and rising star Klarrence. Recently, he’s done collaborations and produced for Filipino celebrities such as Gab Valenciano and Garth “Fil-Am Prince of Pop” Garcia.

Apart from Rasec Marc’s music production abilities, his film scoring chops are also what the people are running to him for. He started off scoring for a feature film called Tahanan by Howling Gale Entertainment. The film showcased his touch for elevating the emotional impact thus, attracting more film makers to work with him. An immediate follow up was made by Howling Gale Entertainment alongside with Rasec Marc for their second film piece called “Ang Huling Adobo” which is to be premiered at the world famous TCL Chinese Theatre. Rasec Marc also scored a short film called Bare Knuckle for Alex De O Campo from Los Angeles-based Saban Entertainment.

The multi-talented Rasec Marc was also seen on stage at the Ben&Ben concert, one of the biggest music groups in the Philippines. This is notable because Ben&Ben is with Sony Music Philippines and they only bring out the best.

Recently, Rasec Marc has been seen with another rising star music producer David James DJ Estioco at an undisclosed mansion and music studio. In this picture is also director Immanuel Portus who has been in high demand making music videos for companies such as Warner and has directed commercials for Cristiano Ronaldo and Fendi. Also in attendance is Nate Calima, the PR director of The Miss Philippines Ca, the official California accredited partner of Miss Universe Philippines.

With this high calibur and young group, it’s no wonder Rasec Marc is in high demand. There looks to be no stopping him from being the next big music producer.

