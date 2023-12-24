Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to deliver third mega hit of the year with his film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Film released on 21st December all over the world.

Dunki is a comedy-drama film that marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for his blockbuster films like Munna Bhai series, PK, 3 Idiots and Sanju. The film also stars Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles. The film is co-written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

Prestigious Moment Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is winning hearts worldwide. Film is a cultural sensation and everyone is praising issue based narrative of the film. Film has struck a chord with audience worldwide and its noble yet novel issue attracting eyeballs across the society. Various videos of film’s contemporary theme are widely circulated on social media.

Now here we bring you EXCLUSIVE news about the film. Dunki will be screened at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today. Yes, it’s a proud moment that Rashtrapati Bhawan will witness the magic of Hirani’s storytelling with King Khan’s magical performance. This screening will be attended by director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi. Honourable President and various government officials are expected to attend the screening.

There are chances that SRK might also make an appearance but news is not yet confirmed. Bytes, videos and reactions will be all over from today evening onwards post screening of the film.

The special screening is an official event. It is one that is attended by the President. Notably, the last movie the President attended at the cultural center was The Kashmir Files which went on a record-breaking theatrical run in 2022.

Dunki Gets Love From Family Audience In Smaller Centres

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki took a sedate start considering drama genre and target audience of family crowd. Film was decent on day one and dropped on day two due to clash. But then film jumped by 33% on day three on all India basis. Film will again jump today and set to score its highest day of run yet. It will cross 100 crore nett India and 200 crore worldwide gross today on day 4.

About Dunki

Dunki released on December 21, is produced by Gauri Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The film is distributed by Yash Raj Films internationally.

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan’s third release of the year, after Jawan and Pathaan, both of which were blockbuster hits. Dunki is also Rajkumar Hirani’s first film after five years, since his last film Sanju in 2018. Dunki is expected to be another masterpiece from the director, who is known for his socially relevant and entertaining films. Dunki is also the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, which has raised the expectations of the fans and the critics alike.

(Also read: Dunki Movie Review: Rajkumar Hirani Delivers His Most Heartfelt Film, SUPERSTAR Shah Rukh Khan Outperforms Himself, MASTERPIECE!)

Stay updated with box office collections, box office collections, box office collection worldwide, bollywood box office collection, hindi, tamil, hollywood box office collection.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related