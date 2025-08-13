Rasmus Højlund is reluctant to leave Manchester United this summer, sources have told ESPN, but fears he may have to move in order to get regular games this season.

Højlund has been linked with AC Milan amid uncertainty about his future following the arrival of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

The Denmark striker has made it clear — both publicly and privately to club bosses — that his preference is to stay at Old Trafford.

However, after being left on the bench for the preseason friendly against Fiorentina on Saturday — a game Sesko watched from the stands after being unveiled on the pitch ahead of kick-off — the 22-year-old is weighing up his options.

United sources are adamant the club are not forcing Højlund out. But they are open to offers and will consider both permanent and loan bids.

Rasmus Højlund was left on the bench against Fiorentina on Saturday. Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Milan are interested in a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

Højlund has experience in Serie A after scoring nine goals in 32 games for Atalanta before his £72 million ($99m) move to United in 2023.

Sources close to Højlund have told ESPN that he is torn over the prospect of leaving United having worked hard to earn a move to the club he supported as a boy via stops at FC Copenhagen, Sturm Graz and Atalanta.

He performed well during the preseason tour of the United States and scored in the 4-1 win over Bournemouth in Chicago. After the game Højlund, said his “plan is very clear and that is for me to stay and fight for my spot.”

But after failing to play a single minute against Fiorentina, Højlund, who has three years left on his contract, has softened his stance.

Sources have told ESPN that his representatives have explored alternatives — including talks with Milan — but the final decision about where to spend this season will be left to Højlund.