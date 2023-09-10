





Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins could have potentially suffered a torn Achilles in Baltimore’s Week 1 matchup against the Texans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Dobbins injured his ankle five minutes into the third quarter of the game and had to be assisted off the field. The former second round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft fielded a short pass in the flat before Houston safety M.J. Stewart delivered a hit on the running back near the right sideline.

The 24-year-old hobbled to the sideline before going to the team’s locker room moments later. Dobbins was unable to put any weight on one of his legs as the trainers helped him to the locker room.

Running backs Justice Hill and Gus Edwards carried the load in Dobbins’s absence. Hill recorded two critical touchdowns for Baltimore in the redzone on Sunday. If Dobbins has indeed suffered what would be a season-ending injury, it would mark the second injury that cuts a season short for the former Ohio State standout.

Dobbins missed the ’21 campaign with a torn ACL.







