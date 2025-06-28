The centre on Saturday extended the tenure of Ravi Agarwal, chairman, central board of direct taxes (CBDT) for one more year.

Ravi Agarwal, a 1988 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer from the income tax cadre was appointed as CBDT chairman on July 1, 2024.

He succeed Nitin Gupta, 1986 batch IRS officer(IT).

He was then re-appointed on contract basis upto June 30, 2025, on usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed Central Government officers.

He had been serving as a member, CBDT (Administration) since, July 2023.

According to the order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday Ravi Agrawal, will be chairman of the CBDT, up to June 30, 2026.His spearheaded many tax reforms, including fast processing of tax refunds, non intrusive reaching out to taxpayers to help them correctly file tax returns and the simplification of income tax rules.

