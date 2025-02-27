Kumar indicated a significant uptick in the number of substantial contracts secured, disclosing that Cognizant signed ten large deals in the December quarter, each valued over $100 million. He pointed out that the company’s two primary sectors—healthcare and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)—are showing improvements compared to previous performance. Furthermore, he highlighted efforts to diversify the business across both industry sectors and service areas, which has enhanced the company’s resilience.
However, he acknowledged that geographic diversification will require more time to achieve. “We are beginning to enter a growth phase. We are forecasting organic growth for this quarter as well. While there are segments where we are underperforming and areas that are still a work in progress, we do have a margin expansion strategy in place. We are no longer a company that remains on the sidelines,” Kumar stated.
Additionally, he emphasised improvements in employee utilization, which have positively affected the company’s bottom line. The implementation of AI-driven productivity initiatives has also contributed to this progress. He noted that with machines generating 20% of the code, teams are now able to accomplish more tasks with fewer personnel.