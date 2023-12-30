Luke Littler, the 16-year-old darts prodigy, is just three matches away from one of sport’s greatest triumphs after blitzing the legendary Raymond van Barneveld to reach the quarter-finals of the World Championships.

In a stunning exhibition of throwing that cemented his status as a surprise contender to become the tournament’s youngest champion, the debutant threatened to inflict a whitewash on one of his idols before romping to a 4-1 triumph.

“I went 2-0 up, went 3-0 up and I was just saying to my family three legs away, one set away and I am over the line. I’ve done it. Unbelievable.”

Littler now faces Brendan Dolan, who beat two-time winner Gary Anderson 4-3 in the previous match, having already dumped out former champion Gerwyn Price.

With defending champion Michael Smith also dethroned, the draw has opened up for the teenager who has taken the world of sport by storm.

More to follow…