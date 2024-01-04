In the field of data transfer, FTP as a traditional transfer tool, such as the Linux system’s built-in scp and rsync, although meeting the needs of data transfer to some extent, their performance and efficiency are often unsatisfactory when dealing with large-scale and high-frequency data transmission. To meet the needs of enterprise information development, it is necessary to make breakthroughs in existing technologies. Raysync, a software-based large file transfer solution provider, has continuously optimized based on rsync and scp. Overcoming the limitations of traditional networks and hardware, Raysync ensures that file transfers are not limited by file size, distance, or network conditions, especially optimizing bandwidth in cross-regional wide area networks. It fully utilizes network bandwidth to achieve low latency, high-speed, end-to-end transmission services, with a bandwidth utilization rate of over 96%, easily meeting the requirements for secure, controllable, and stable transmission of terabyte-level large files and massive small files.

Raysync FastRsync, an innovative data synchronization solution launched by Raysync, completely replaces FTP transfer products. It combines efficient data transmission, powerful synchronization capabilities, excellent stability, and outstanding ease of use, aiming to provide users with a new data synchronization experience that surpasses traditional tools. Now, let’s detail the advantages of Raysync FastRsync from several aspects.

1. Efficient Data Transfer

Raysync FastRsync achieves a significant leap in speed. By employing advanced algorithms and optimization techniques, it outperforms FTP when handling large-scale and high-frequency data transfers.

1) Multi-process concurrent transmission maximizes disk I/O to enhance file read and write speeds.

2) It provides excellent high-speed and stable guarantees for transferring massive small files. It can traverse millions of files within 5 minutes and achieve thousands of small file transfers per second, greatly improving transmission efficiency.

According to test data, in the same network environment, Raysync FastRsync’s transfer speed for both large and small files is faster than rsync and scp.

Transfer Methods Files Size Transfer Time Transfer Speed Raysync FastRsync 1.1T 79m15s 242MB/s rsync 1.1T 141m21s 136MB/s scp 1.1T 124m49s 154MB/s

Transfer Methods Number of Files Transfer Time Transfer Speed Raysync FastRsync 10W 96s 1041 per second rsync 10W 2m58s 561 per second scp 10W 1m43s 970 per second

2. High Performance and Reliability

When dealing with large-scale data transfers, rsync and scp often encounter issues such as unstable connections and data loss. Raysync FastRsync ensures stability and reliability with features like breakpoint resumption, error reconnection, and checksum mechanism. Even in unstable network conditions, data integrity and accuracy are guaranteed.

3. Multiple Security Strategies

Security is one of the top concerns during data transmission. Raysync FastRsync utilizes industry-leading encryption algorithm TLS 1.3 to ensure data security during transmission. It also provides fine-grained permission control and access control mechanisms, enabling users to flexibly configure and manage data transmission permissions.

4. Outstanding Ease of Use

Raysync FastRsync supports all the commands and functionalities related to rsync and scp synchronization, allowing users to maintain their existing usage habits. Additionally, it offers an intuitive user interface and user-friendly command-line interface, making configuration and management easy for users.

5. Multiple Storage and Object Storage Support

Supports local storage and a variety of object storage services: Raysync FastRsync not only supports common public cloud object storage services like Alibaba Cloud OSS, Amazon S3, Google Cloud, Azure Blob, and all S3-compatible object storage, but also supports private cloud object storage solutions like Ceph and Swift. This means users can choose the appropriate service provider based on their needs and flexibly deploy and expand their object storage system.

More Practical Functions

To further enhance user control over data transmission and improve work efficiency and data management reliability, Raysync FastRsync also offers additional practical features.

Email Notification: After a transfer is complete, Raysync FastRsync can send users a report via email, including information about the completion time, number of files transferred, transfer speed, and more. This allows users to promptly understand the results of the large data transfer and proceed with subsequent processing or analysis.

Log and Traffic Audit Management: Real-time monitoring of online transfer, logging data information, and effectively monitoring user operation logs.

Post-processing function: Users can define a series of operations, such as file compression, encryption, decryption, and decompression. These operations can be performed immediately after the transfer is completed or scheduled according to specific requirements, providing users with more options and flexibility.

Final Words

As a new data synchronization solution, Raysync FastRaysync has made significant breakthroughs in speed, stability, and security. It offers more advantages and broader applications compared to traditional tools like rsync and scp.