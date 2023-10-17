The new Razer Edge handheld gaming tablet is set to release on October 23, and preorders just went live at Amazon. The compact Android device is like a big, souped-up smartphone–minus the phone functionality–that features powerful mobile gaming hardware designed for cloud streaming console and PC games. Naturally, you can also download and play Android games.

The Razer Edge features a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with 2220×1080 pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Snapdragon G3X chipset. Two models will be available at launch: a Wi-Fi-only model with 6GB of RAM, and a 5G model with 8GB of RAM. Both models support up to 2TB microSD cards.

$400 The Razer Edge supports all Android-compatible games. You can control touch-based games with the tablet’s screen, and all models ship with the Razer Kishi mobile controller, which slots onto the sides of the tablet similar to the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons to enable full gamepad support. You can even convert touch controls in select games to gamepad controls using the Razer Nexus app that comes preloaded on the tablet. The Kishi controller also includes Razer’s HyperSense haptic feedback, programmable button macros, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB-C pass-through so you can charge the tablet’s battery while playing. The Edge is a Google-certified device, meaning you can download and play all games in the Google Play Store. It also supports cloud streaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Nvidia GeForce Now, Epic Launcher, and Parsec out of the box and supports in-home streaming from your PC via Steam Link or your Xbox consoles. You can preorder the Razer Edge Wi-Fi with 6GB RAM for $400 at Amazon. The Wi-Fi model is also available to preorder directly from Razer. Meanwhile, Verizon is taking preorders on the 5G edition for $600. 5G models will also be available soon at Razer’s website.

The Razer Edge is the latest of several new high-end gaming handhelds entering the market in hopes of capitalizing on the success of the Nintendo Switch and Valve’s Steam Deck, such as the Asus ROG Ally or the Lenovo Legion Go, both of which run Windows and are powerful enough to run AAA PC games natively.

Razer isn’t the only major gaming manufacturer with a handheld focused on cloud streaming. The Logitech G Cloud released last year and is available for $350. Meanwhile, PlayStation is releasing the PlayStation Portal, a remote-play handheld for PS5 owners, on November 15.