Manchester City look to avoid falling to a third straight defeat as they travel to take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight. After a Carabao Cup exit to Newcastle, Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten over the weekend by Wolves as their unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end.
The Champions League holders had to come from behind in the opening match of their European defence, as Red Star Belgrade took a shock lead before City turned things around in relatively routine fashion. Rodri starts for City tonight, despite still being suspended domestically, while Erling Haaland leads the line, having scored five goals in his last appearance against Leipzig.
The Bundesliga side beat Young Boys in their opening Champions League match and have the quality to cause City problems, as they showed when hammering Bayern Munich earlier this campaign. They did however suffer an 8-1 aggregate defeat when facing Guardiola’s side in the knockout stages last season. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!
Live updates
63 mins: Off the bar!
Foden hammers the free-kick into the middle, crashes off the woodwork and spins away to safety. Almost caught everyone out.
62 mins: Silva has been really sharp on his return to the side.
This time he goes on the outside, onto his right foot and Raum chops him down. Free-kick out wide for City, up come the centre backs.
58 mins: Foden fires the ball across the face of goal, brilliant delivery.
Haaland throws himself at it at the back post, gets decent contact on the finish… maybe too good, as it flies over the bar. Big chance.
56 mins: Grealish has spent the whole night getting the ball out wide and chopping onto his right foot, playing the ball back. Hasn’t gone forward once.
Not his best match, it would be fair to say…
53 mins: This is much more like it from Leipzig, we actually have a competitive match now.
Looking far more comfortable on the ball… and they’re nearly in again! Long ball over the top, Akanji gets underneath it and Forsberg had a big chance if he could have taken that down.
50 mins: Guardiola, as you can imagine, looks absolutely horrified with that from City.
They gave the ball away in the final third and they were so exposed all of a sudden. Leipzig have looked good on the rare occasions they have attacked – they’re back to sitting in now.
GOAL! RB Leipzig 1-1 Man City | Lois Openda 48′
Out of nowhere!
Finally Leipzig do get themselves on the counter and they’ve taken full advantage – we’re level!
Poulsen slides a lovely pass through, City cut open and Openda finishes after running clean through.
Back underway!
Up and running for the second-half in Germany.