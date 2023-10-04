Manchester City look to avoid falling to a third straight defeat as they travel to take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight. After a Carabao Cup exit to Newcastle, Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten over the weekend by Wolves as their unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end.

The Champions League holders had to come from behind in the opening match of their European defence, as Red Star Belgrade took a shock lead before City turned things around in relatively routine fashion. Rodri starts for City tonight, despite still being suspended domestically, while Erling Haaland leads the line, having scored five goals in his last appearance against Leipzig.

The Bundesliga side beat Young Boys in their opening Champions League match and have the quality to cause City problems, as they showed when hammering Bayern Munich earlier this campaign. They did however suffer an 8-1 aggregate defeat when facing Guardiola’s side in the knockout stages last season. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!