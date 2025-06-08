New Zealand’s Ryan Fox is the new RBC Canadian Open champion.

He beat American Sam Burns in a four-hole playoff on Sunday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

Burns fired an 8-under 62 round, the best of the day, to lay claim to the top of the leaderboard.

Fox, however, still had most of the course still to play as Burns was signing his scorecard.

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox shakes hands with Sam Burns of the United States after his winning putt on the 18th hole of their four-round playoff on Sunday. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

He birdied Nos. 14 and 15 to get to within a shot of Burns and then sank a clutch birdie putt on No. 18 for a 4-under 66 day and to force the playoff.

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian, tying for 13th at 13 under.

Taylor won the Canadian Open two years ago at Oakdale Golf and Country Club.

TPC Toronto will host the Canadian Open again next year.

It was a tight leaderboard throughout the round, with eight players tied for first before Fox and fellow third-round leader Matteo Manaserro even teed off.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry, for example, started his day with an eagle and followed it up with three consecutive birdies to start his day 5 under through just four holes to take sole possession of the lead. He bogeyed Nos. 17 and 18 to fall back, however.