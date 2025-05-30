Where and when to check the RBSE Class 5 results

RBSE 5th Class Result 2025 direct link: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 5 results for the academic year 2024–25 today at 12:30 pm. Education Minister Madan Dilawar will announce the results through video conferencing from Jahazpur in Bhilwara. Students can check their results on the official websites — rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in — after the announcement.

RBSE conducted the Class 5 examinations from April 7 to April 17 across the state. The official result announcement is scheduled for 12:30 pm today. Students and parents can access the results online by visiting the official RBSE and Shala Darpan portals.

RBSE 5th Class Result 2025: How last year’s results compare

In 2024, the RBSE Class 5 results were announced on May 29. Around 18,954 exam centres were used across the state. The overall pass percentage was 97.06%. Girls had a pass percentage of 97.23%, slightly higher than boys at 96.89%. Private school students recorded a pass rate of 97.04%, and government school students followed with 96.79%.

RBSE 5th Class Result: What happens to students with an ‘E’ grade

Out of 14.35 lakh students who took the Class 5 exams in 2024, around 13.93 lakh students passed. Students who received an ‘E’ grade were not declared failed. They were allowed to appear for supplementary exams to improve their performance.

The official declaration today will be made by Education Minister Madan Dilawar. He will release the results from Jahazpur, Bhilwara via video conferencing. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready for checking their results on the official websites.