The RCMP have made an arrest in connection with a hit-and-run on Siksika Nation that killed two people.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff told Global News the vehicle suspected to have been involved in the crash has also been recovered, and homicide-related charges are expected to be laid.

The crash happened on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. on the Siksika Nation, about an hour east of Calgary.

A group of five people were walking when they were hit.

Two men, ages 27 and 45, died in the collision. A 45-year-old woman was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The two other people in the group were not hurt.



The RCMP said more details on the arrest are expected to be released soon.

RCMP are also asking has further information about the crash to call the Gleichen detachment at 403-734-3923.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.