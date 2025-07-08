Three men face a terrorism charge for allegedly planning to create an anti-government militia and seize land in Quebec, according to the RCMP.

According to a news release Tuesday morning, the Mounties say the group was involved in an alleged ideologically motivated violent extremism plot “intending to forcibly take possession of land in the Québec City area” and included active members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Three men — Marc-Aurèle Chabot, 24, of Québec City; Simon Angers-Audet, 24, of Neuville; and Raphaël Lagacé, 25, of Québec City — have been charged with the serious charge of facilitating terrorist activities.

“The three accused were planning to create anti-government militia. To achieve this, they took part in military-style training, as well as shooting, ambush, survival and navigation exercises,” said the RCMP.

“They also conducted a scouting operation.”

This photo was provided by the RCMP. The Mounties say it depicts the ‘military-style training in which the accused took part.’ (RCMP)

A fourth individual, Matthew Forbes, 33, of Pont-Rouge, faces charges including possession of firearms, prohibited devices and explosives, and possession of controlled items.

The Mounties would not confirm which of the men are serving military members.

The RCMP said searches conducted in the Québec City area led to the seizure of 16 explosive devices, 83 firearms and accessories, approximately 11,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, nearly 130 magazines, four pairs of night-vision goggles and military equipment.

The four charged are expected to appear today at the Québec City courthouse.

The Canadian Armed Forces have been under pressure to better handle soldiers drawn to hateful views and extremism.

A 2022 report from the military’s advisory panel on systemic racism and discrimination found the number of Canadian Armed Forces members belonging to extremist groups was on the rise.

