The Reacher Season 2 Episode 6 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on Amazon Prime Video. This television series centers on Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army policeman. As members of Jack’s former military unit face mysterious deaths, he teams up with Frances Neagley and Karla Dixon. Together, they embark on a mission to find out the truth behind these incidents and protect the surviving members of the unit.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The Reacher Season 2 Episode 6 release date is January 5, 2024.

The Reacher Season 2 Episode 6 release time is not announced officially. However, Amazon Prime Video typically releases new content at 12:00 A.M. GMT. Therefore, the estimated release time of episode 6 is:

4:00 A.M. Pacific Time Zone (PT)

7:00 A.M. Eastern Time Zone (ET)

12:00 A.M. Greenwich Mean Time Zone (GMT)

1:00 P.M. Central European Time Zone (CET)

Where to watch Reacher Season 2 Episode 6

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Amazon Prime Video.

To watch episode 6, you can buy an Amazon Prime Video subscription by signing up on its website. The standalone Prime Video membership costs $8.99 a month. It allows users to stream thousands of television shows and movies, including its original program.

Season 2 is based on Lee Child’s novel Bad Luck and Trouble. Alan Ritchson reprises the titular role of Jack Reacher in this action thriller television series. The other cast members include Willa Fitzgerald as Roscoe Conklin, Malcolm Goodwin as Oscar Finlay, Chris Webster as Kliner Jr., Bruce McGill as Mayor Grover Teale, Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, and more.

The official synopsis for Reacher Season 2 reads:

“When members of Reacher’s old military unit start turning up dead, Reacher has just one thing on his mind—revenge.”