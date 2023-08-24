Real estate’s brightest leaders shared their thoughts on the market, insights on the bombshell commission lawsuits and how the industry might change in the future during Inman CEO Connect this month.

“Now is the time for agents to invest in themselves.”

“I’m optimistic.”

“People ultimately do need to make moves.”

Those were just some of the comments that real estate industry leaders shared with Inman this month. The comments came both during and immediately after Inman Connect Las Vegas and CEO Connect, a pair of gatherings in early August that brought some of the industry’s biggest names into the same space.

As the leaders gathered, Inman wanted to know about a few key topics: The market, the bombshell commission lawsuits, artificial intelligence, and real estate’s future. And the leaders didn’t hold back, with comments ranging from optimism about the market to warnings about the huge disruptive potential of the lawsuits and AI.

Now, those comments — which were made both on stage and via post-event questionnaires — have come together in the form of Inman’s latest Blueprint. The Blueprint is a recurring series that has followed the last several Inman Connect gatherings, and which aims to offer guidance from the industry’s brightest minds. Click over to see what the leaders had to say, and let us know here in the comments what you think.

