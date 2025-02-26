Chipotle is once again rolling out its AI chatbot to help hire for “burrito season.” Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Chipotle is using AI chatbot “Ava Cado” to hire 20,000 workers for burrito season.

AI hiring tools streamline recruitment but can frustrate applicants.

It’s unlikely AI hiring chatbots are going anywhere soon, they just have some kinks to work out.

Evalyn Mendoza has applied to work at Chipotle twice in the last 12 months. Last June, submitting her materials was a breeze. This January, the 33-year-old worked with a new kind of recruiter: an AI chatbot named “Ava Cado.”

After asking some simple questions about her name, contact information, and availability to work, Ava Cado scheduled an interview for Mendoza at a Chipotle location 35 minutes away in Selma, California.

But the chatbot misled her. “There was pretty much no way to really contact them,” Mendoza said of trying to reach the store. Upon arriving, the manager told her there were no open positions and that the AI system had mistakenly scheduled the appointment.

“I was really frustrated at that time because I had that problem with McDonald’s and other AI,” Mendoza said. “Having this problem be the third or fourth time that I’ve had issues with AI — it was just getting to me.”

Chipotle is one of several major companies that use AI-powered recruiting. Paradox, the company that supplies the software for Chipotle’s Ava Cado, has been working with other large retail, fast food, and service companies like Lowe’s, FedEx, and McDonald’s to hire new talent using AI. Other workplaces like Mastercard and Stanford Health Care partner with Phenom’s AI-recruiting platform. A recent survey by Resume Builder found that 70% of surveyed business leaders were using AI to hire.

We’re about to enter “burrito season,” Chipotle’s busiest time of the year from March through May when customers awaken from their winter slumber craving the fast-casual Mexican grill. This year, the chain is firing up Ava Cado to help hire 20,000 new workers to meet the demand.

“‘Ava Cado’ has helped streamline our processes in order to capitalize on top talent faster and remain competitive in high volume hiring,” Ilene Eskenazi, Chipotle’s chief human resources officer, wrote in an email to Business Insider.

While companies like Chipotle are reaping the benefits of expediting their hiring process, it hasn’t necessarily made it easier for every candidate to apply.

Mendoza said the opaqueness of the AI hiring process has left applicants like her stranded and isolated.

“It’s made the whole process a lot less personal and I feel like that’s why it’s become a harder time finding a job through AI because it just treats the people like me like a number,” she added.

