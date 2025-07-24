Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The digital space is noisy and fast-moving. For solopreneurs, staying visible is one of the biggest challenges. While many chase quick wins on Instagram or LinkedIn, the most reliable platform for long-term visibility remains YouTube. As artificial intelligence changes how people search for information, YouTube isn’t just useful — it’s essential.

A 2024 Statista survey found that 63% of Gen Z prefer YouTube over traditional search engines, and 58% turn to TikTok. This signals a major shift in behavior: people want video content that is direct, trustworthy and easy to engage with. And as AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini become more embedded in everyday searches, video is becoming the format people trust most when they need real answers.

Why YouTube still works

Unlike social platforms where content disappears in hours, YouTube acts more like a searchable library. A single helpful video can be discovered, indexed and recommended for months or even years. That gives solopreneurs a major advantage — a way to stay visible without constantly churning out new content.

AI is supercharging this effect. When someone types a question into tools like Google, ChatGPT or Gemini — “How do I price my services as a freelance designer?” for example — the answer often includes a recommended YouTube video. That video is usually pulled from a channel that’s clear, specific and helpful. This creates a major opportunity for small business owners to show up right when potential clients are looking.

My experience: showing up when it matters

I started my YouTube channel, See Your House Now, 14 years ago. We have just over 1,000 subscribers — not a massive number — but that’s not the point. People find us when they need us. Our most-watched video is titled Who is the best real estate photographer in Waterloo Region? That’s a question people search using AI tools, and because of that video, we stand out and get clients.

For us, it’s never been about going viral. It’s about being in the right place at the right time. Most of our in-person video service inquiries come from people who first found us on YouTube. We also host client real estate tours on the channel, which adds more value. It’s a quiet engine for our business — and best of all, it’s free.

Five steps to build a YouTube presence that lasts

Start a purpose-driven channel

If you don’t already have a channel, start now. Focus your content on the specific questions your audience is asking. Instead of broad topics like “how to grow a business,” choose direct, niche-specific titles like “how to get clients as a solo architect” or “how to raise rates as a copywriter.” Make each video answer a real question your ideal client would type into a search bar.

Use AI to reverse engineer your titles

You don’t need to be tech-savvy to use ChatGPT or Gemini. Ask what questions your audience might be searching or request optimized title suggestions for your niche. Try prompts like, “What would a real estate agent in Houston search for on YouTube right now?” These insights help build a stronger content calendar that aligns with what people actually want to watch.

Optimize your metadata

Help both people and algorithms understand your videos. Use keyword-rich titles and descriptions, relevant tags and upload transcripts to boost accessibility and search ranking. Small details like this help your videos surface when and where they matter most.

Design thumbnails that stand out

Your thumbnail is often the first impression. Keep it bold, simple and consistent. Use a high-quality image of your face, a short phrase with large text, and a clear visual identity so people instantly recognize your videos. Free tools like Canva make this easy — just search for “most popular” templates to get started.

Create a content series

Don’t think in one-off videos. Build short series around your core topics. This improves discoverability — no matter how someone phrases a question, they’re more likely to land on your channel. A focused series also builds trust faster than scattered videos.

The future of being found

For solopreneurs, the biggest challenge isn’t making great content — it’s making sure people find it long after you’ve posted. YouTube solves that problem. Especially when paired with smart AI tools, it gives your work a longer shelf life and higher impact.

This isn’t about chasing trends or going viral. It’s about showing up with clarity, consistency, and value when your audience is ready. If you create content that answers real questions, YouTube will continue to work for you long after it’s posted. And that’s the kind of strategy that leads to sustainable growth.

