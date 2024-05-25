The trailer for Reagan features Dennis Quaid as Ronald Reagan and his journey from childhood to the White House.

The new footage from the Sean McNamara-directed biopic on the 40th President of the United States was released on Thursday.

“From dusty small-town roots, to the glitter of Hollywood, and then on to commanding the world stage, Reagan is a cinematic journey of overcoming the odds,” the film’s synopsis reads. “Told through the voice of Viktor Petrovich, a former KGB agent who followed Reagan’s ascent, Reagan captures the indomitable spirit of the American dream.”

Set against the backdrop of the Cold War, the trailer kicks off with Quaid, who portrays Reagan as an older man, saying, “There’s nothing a retired governor can do but a president, now he can do a thing or two.”

The film includes major events throughout Reagan’s life, including confrontations with childhood bullies, his time leading the Screen Actors Guild, and his rise in politics from his years as the governor of California to eventually the U.S. president.

“Remember when we met, you told me that you wanted to make a difference in this world,” Penelope Ann Miller, who portrays First Lady Nancy Reagan, says later in the footage. “You know what you have to do.”

The film also stars Jon Voight as Viktor Petrovich, Mena Suvari as Reagan’s first wife Jane Wyman, Lesley-Anne Down as Margaret Thatcher, David Henrie as teenage Reagan, Kevin Dillon as Jack Warner, and Amanda Righetti and Justin Chatwin as Reagan’s parents, Nelle and Jack.

Reagan hits theaters on Aug. 30.