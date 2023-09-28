Real Boston Richey has responded to Rowdy Rebel’s diss track about Future cutting him off for snitching.

On Wednesday (September 27), the Miami native rapped a freestyle verse on From The Block in which he shut down rumors about the trap icon severing ties with him. Without getting into too much detail, he kept it succinct and asserted: “N-ggas can’t turn off Boston Richey/ Imma say that shit again, n-ggas ain’t cut off Boston Richey/ Whatever n-gga swing through this bitch fast, they gon’ get it.”

This was a response to an appearance by Rowdy Rebel on the same platform just two weeks prior, during which he rapped: “N-ggas moving like they tellin,’ they movin’ iffy/ I cut ’em off like Future did to Boston Richey.”

Richey went viral in January after a vlogger named 1090 Jake uploaded paperwork that allegedly showed he had cooperated with law enforcement regarding two separate matters: one related to a Grand Theft Auto case in 2013 and another for a murder case he was involved in at the age of 19.

While the Freebandz rapper’s co-defendant in the Grand Theft Auto case told Say Cheese! that he didn’t snitch, matters were made worse for Richey when 1090 Jake shared an interrogation video online that allegedly showed him snitching to cops. He claimed Richey identified various people involved in the case and “name drops” an “alleged shooter” before listing off gang members.

Richey subsequently phoned Akademiks to criticize the video and push back on allegations that he cooperated with authorities. He also said that was the first time he had seen the interrogation video and that it was done when he was already heading to jail in relation to a separate case.

“In my city, this shit ain’t even no big situation ’cause everybody know about this shit,” he told Ak. “So as I’m getting interviewed, this like my second time being interviewed so now I’m just like on some shit like, ‘Y’all trippin’ me and bro had a situation but that shit I know for a fact this man ain’t kill my cousin.’ I don’t know who killed this man,’ we giving him the whole run around. That shit was a goose chase like me and my whole interview bruh.”

Richey clarified that no one involved in that incident ended up being charged with any crime, and that he was feeding the police fake information just to get out of the situation.

“While I’m in an interview and I was on the way to jail I had already got hit with two new charges and I’m out on bond for a pistol charge, all type of shit,” he continued. “So you know they pressuring me the whole week, why they’re coming by like, ‘Oh yeah you gonna get hit with RICO charges … ’cause we know your cousin got killed behind your incident with Mr. Wiggins.’

The Tallahassee rapper reaffirmed that he didn’t snitch on anyone and that the video shows him merely giving the cops “the runaround.”

“There are so many n-ggas that don’t know what the true definition of snitching and what ain’t snitching,” Richey continued. “N-ggas do too much. Bruh I been going to jail since I was damn near 12…Why the fuck I’m gonna tell on a n-gga I know I ain’t going to jail for? This situation ain’t even got nothing to do with me at all!”

Real Boston Richey is signed to Future’s Freebandz label but was dropped from his One Big Party Tour. Fans speculated it had something to do with the snitching allegations, but Richey said in an Instagram post that he was removed for an entirely different reason.

“Fuck I look like gettn took off da tour,” he wrote with a laughing emoji. “I’m locked in gettn this music in order for this album. I’m tryna drop that trapping and finessing joint!”