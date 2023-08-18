A new Covid variant dubbed the ‘real deal’ is already in the UK, health officials confirmed today.

The Omicron spin off — given the placeholder name BA.X, or BA.2.86 — has been detected, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. It did not confirm how many cases have been spotted.

One patient who became infected in their local area has been hospitalised in London with the strain, according to an expert who sounded the alarm.

It comes less than a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed it was officially tracking the variant.

The strain is now classified as a ‘currently circulating variant under monitoring’ by the UN health agency, who are spooked by its catalogue of mutations.

Dr Luke Blagdon Snell, a physician specialising in infectious diseases and microbiology, in a tweet also claimed a patient had been hospitalised at Guys and St Thomas’ Hospital in London with the ‘highly mutated’ strain. Samples of the variant have been sent to School of Immunology & Microbial Sciences at King’s College London, he added. The infection had been acquired ‘locally’ he said and later added there was no ‘immediately obvious’ connection between the cases reported in Denmark, Israel and the US

Dr Duncan Robertson, a senior policy and strategy analytics academic at Loughborough University also tweeted: ‘BA.2.86 has been found in England.’ The independent SAGE member added: ‘Severity and transmission important, and UKHSA will be working very hard to determine this. ‘Dependent on this, it may be wise to review vaccination eligibility’

Alarm bells over the strain were first rung earlier this week, after a prominent online virus-tracker spotted cases initially crop up in Denmark.

The discovery came just a day after the same lineage was detected in Israel.

Yesterday the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also confirmed a fourth case had been spotted in Michigan, meaning the strain has now been detected in three separate continents.

Some scientists have already called for the return of face masks because of the spin-off variant.

Others, however, have warned it is far too early to panic and stressed that lockdown-era restrictions won’t be needed.

Dr Meera Chand, deputy director of the UKHSA told MailOnline: ‘We are aware that BA.2.86 has been detected in the UK.

‘UKHSA is assessing the situation and will provide further information in due course.’

A process called ‘sequencing’ allows scientists to find the exact genetic make-up of every virus sample.

Early tests show BA.X carries more than 30 mutations in its spike protein, the part of the virus that latches onto human cells and causes an infection.

This is the same piece of the virus that vaccines are designed to target.

Several have unknown functions but others are thought to help the virus evade the immune system.

Dr Simon Clarke, a microbiologist at Reading University, told MailOnline the variant poses a ‘concern’ and ‘we can be pretty sure’ the variant is now circulating in the population more widely.

He said: ‘Covid variant BA.2.86 is of concern to doctors and scientists because of the high number of mutations in its spike protein which acts like a key for the virus to unlock our cells.

‘It’s also the target for the vaccines, so changes in the spike might mean changes in the way the virus behaves.

‘Mutations sound scary, but don’t necessarily mean that we’re in for trouble.

However, we mustn’t be complacent, we now know how to deal with Covid-19 and could mount a relatively quick response if needed.’

Following confirmation of the UK case, paediatrician Dr Vipin Vashishtha, who was one of the first to raise the alarm about Covid strain Arcturus in India earlier this year, tweeted: ‘It seems BA.2.86 is the real thing—now detected from the London, England also. The fifth case in total. The seriousness of this issue can be gauged that WHO has already declared it a variant under monitoring, based on only three sequences’

Covid hospital admissions jumped in the week to August 13. There were 3 virus hospitalisations per 100,000 people in England, up from 1.2 per 100,000 four weeks earlier (thick black line with dots)

He added: ‘Now that this variant has been found in a London hospital, we can be pretty sure that it’s circulating in the population more widely.

‘What we don’t know is by how much or in whom and we don’t know how much of a problem it’s going to cause as we move towards autumn and winter.’

Meanwhile, Professor Francois Balloux, a vocal Covid commentator throughout the pandemic, from University College London, labelled BA.2.86 ‘the most striking SARS-CoV-2 strain the world has witnessed since the emergence of Omicron’.

He said: ‘Even if is highly derived, BA.2.86 is still an Omicron sub-lineage strain, branching deep in the Omicron phylogeny next to BA.2 which emerged and spread globally in early 2022.

‘The five BA.2.86 genomes display some genetic diversity suggesting that the lineage has been circulation for months.’

He added: ‘The most plausible scenario is that the lineage acquired its mutations during a long term infection in a immunocompromised person over a year ago and then spread back into the community.

‘BA.2.86 has since then probably been circulating in a region of the world with poor viral surveillance, and has now been repeatedly exported to other places in the world.

‘Over the coming weeks we will see how well BA.2.86 will be faring relative to other Omicron subvariants.

‘It is expected that BA.2.86 in part escaped prior immunity against re-infection provided by vaccination and previous infection.’

In Denmark, the Statens Serum Institute said it was testing the virus to assess whether it poses a threat.

However, it stressed there is currently no evidence that BA.2.86 causes more severe illness.

The CDC also said it was tracking the variant after it was picked up in Michigan.

The strain was originally highlighted earlier this week by online Covid variant tracker Ryan Hisner, who tweeted ‘this is the real deal’.

He wrote: ‘Two more sequences of this 2nd-generation BA.2 lineage just showed up in Denmark. This is the real deal.

‘There are slight differences between the three sequences, but they are nearly identical.’

Yesterday, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist and lead for the Covid response at the WHO, cautioned there is very limited information available on the strain.

But she said it needs monitoring due to its large number of mutations.

Surveillance and sequencing is ‘critical’ to detect new variants and track known ones, she added.

Admission rates jumped in all age groups apart from 15 to 24-year-olds. Levels were highest among the over-85s (32.6 per 100,000) and 75 to 84-year-olds (15.7 per 100,000)

Scientists have already called for the return of face masks because of the spin-off strain — yet to be officially named but dubbed BA.X. Others, however, warned it is far too early to panic and argued that pandemic-era restrictions won’t be needed. Covid hospitalisation rates are already starting to shoot up, sparking concern that the UK is on the brink of being hit by another wave

Confirmation of the variant in the UK also comes amid a surge in cases of the virus in the country.

Covid hospitalisation rates are already starting to shoot up, sparking concern that the UK is on the brink of being hit by another wave.

The increase in infections follows the arrival of another variant, nicknamed Eris.

Eris, scientifically known as EG.5.1, made up 25.7 per cent of all sequenced cases in England the week to July 30, health bosses confirmed yesterday.

UKHSA bosses noted that the prevalence was up from 14.6 per cent a fortnight earlier.

However, experts say it shows no sign of being more dangerous than other strains circulating, including its fellow ancestor Omicron.

NHS hospital data shows daily Covid admissions in England have increased by a third in a week, rising from 171 on July 28, to 229 on August 4, the latest figures available.

Hospitalizations had been freefalling nationally since March, from a peak of almost 1,200.

The beginning of July however, saw these numbers begin an uptick, rising slightly.

But, current admission levels are nowhere near levels seen earlier in the pandemic, when a high of 4,100 admissions were logged per day.

And, as time has worn on, fewer and fewer hospital admissions are directly down to the virus. Instead, many patients are just coincidentally ill.