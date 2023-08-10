Real estate agents can assist renters with finding apartments, condos, and rental homes. Rental real estate agents specialize in the lease market, while regular agents focus on buyers and sellers. Using a real estate agent in a highly competitive market, such as New York City, can give a renter an advantage.

Key Takeaways Rental real estate agents specialize in the lease market, while regular agents focus on buyers and sellers.

Brokers have experience in the local market, current trends, and access to more information about listings.

Agents can help negotiate terms with individual landlords.

How Real Estate Agents Find Rentals

Rental agents have access to listings included in the multiple listing service (MLS) databases and commonly know of unlisted units coming on the market.

Real estate agents may be familiar with individual landlords who may provide better pricing negotiation options.

Rental real estate agents commonly work with large apartment complexes and know their standard rates and policies.

The website Zillow gives home buyers and renters an idea of the prices and areas to target when searching for a rental property.

Advantages of Using an Agent

A real estate agent can be a powerful asset when negotiating terms with future landlords. When individual landlords rent real estate, agents can work on a renter’s behalf and help navigate the terms, such as allowing pets for an additional fee.

Agents can also reduce up-front security deposits. Alternatively, they might be able to get a prospective landlord to accept a larger security deposit if a renter does not have good credit. Agents may even arrange for a renter to rent month-to-month at the end of a one-year lease.

Finding a Real Estate Agent

Check local rental listings online or in a community newspaper.

Look for listings posted by real estate firms rather than property management companies or individual landlords.

Contact an agent by phone or email to establish a professional relationship.

Ask about an agent’s fees. Some may charge 25-50% of the monthly rent. However, sometimes the landlord pays the agent a finder’s fee.

How Can Renters Ensure that a Real Estate Agent is Credible? Real estate agents designated by the National Association of Realtors are considered reliable sources. The NAR requires its members to earn certifications acknowledging experience and expertise in various real estate sectors.

What Is a Lease? A lease is a legal, binding contract outlining the terms under which one party agrees to rent property owned by another.

What Does a Security Deposit Cover? Security deposits are paid before a renter moves into a property. These deposits are typically the same amount as the monthly rent. A security deposit may be used toward any repairs or replacement of appliances in a rental unit if the damages result from the renter.

The Bottom Line

Using a real estate agent in a highly competitive market can give renters an advantage. Agents may charge a fee to either the renter or the landlord. Rental agents access listings included in the multiple listing service databases but commonly know of unlisted units. Agents can help renters negotiate prices, terms, and features included in a rental property.